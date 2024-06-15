In the Spotlight | Highland Regional Baseball League founders are 'here for the kids'

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – In 2003, a few fathers decided their children needed a baseball league, so they organized the Highland Regional Baseball League in a park located in Richland and Stonycreek townships and Geistown Borough.

Last year, the league celebrated its 20th anniversary.

“There were three of us at the time,” said Brian Lehman, league commissioner. “We would go downtown (Johnstown) for tryouts, but we didn’t know anybody. We said, ‘What are we going to do? These kids want to play ball.’ ”

The men approached the Highland Regional Park board of directors about renting the ball field.

“When we got here, it was just a dirt field,” Lehman said. “But that’s how we started the ponies.”

Lehman runs the league along with John Pudliner, president; Daniel Christ, vice president; and a volunteer board of directors.

In its infancy, the league had three teams with 39 players. Today, there are eight Pony teams, ages 13-14, and six Colt teams, ages 15-18. The league has about 200 players. Some Colt teams have players from outside Cambria County.

“It truly is a regional league,” Lehman said.

The league has three fields, and added batting cages and scoreboards.

Christ has been with the league for about nine years. Lehman and Pudliner have been with the league since the beginning.

“They put a lot of work in every year,” Christ said. “It has been getting better and better.”

The league has about 14 umpires. Some are PIAA umpires. Recruiting coaches can be challenging.

“It’s tough to get the commitment,” Christ said.

The business community has stepped up to help keep the league going. Fourteen businesses sponsor teams, and the league has eight other business sponsors. The league has no plans to expand.

“The goal here is to have the best that we can have, not just have a giant league,” Christ said.

Time is taking its toll on the founders.

“I’m here for the kids,” Pudliner said, “but I’m getting up there in age, and sooner or later, I’m going to walk out. But the guys here all do their jobs.”

Kaden Christ, 18, a Forest Hills High School graduate, is the son of Daniel Christ. He played three years in the Pony League and three years in the Colt League. He gives his time as an umpire.

“I just think it’s good to help the community,” Kaden Christ said. “This gives kids an opportunity to come out and play a sport they can enjoy. That’s what it’s all about.”