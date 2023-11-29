Spotify Wrapped 2023: What are the new features?

Spotify's Sound Town feature matches you with a city based on your listening habits (Spotify)

Spotify Wrapped is officially here to help you relive the music that defined your year.

The music streamer’s expertly packaged round-up offers many charts, information, and graphics designed to be shared online.

On top of the usual personal data (top artists, songs, etc.), Spotify is serving up new insights for listeners that should set it apart from rivals Apple Music and YouTube Music.

This year, Spotify is debuting two personalisation features: Me in 2023 and Sound Town. The first of these assigns you one of 12 listening characters based on your streaming habits. You could be a Shapeshifter if you’re constantly moving between different artists, a Luminary if you listen to more upbeat music, or an Alchemist if you create more playlists than others.

Sound Town, meanwhile, matches you to a city that shares your fave songs and artists. You might end up being paired with London if you listened to a lot of Dave this year, for instance. The Brixton-born rapper had the top streamed song in the UK in Sprinter, his collaboration with Central Cee.

Spotify's Me in 2023 feature will tell you if you're a shapeshifter, luminary, hypnotist, or more (Spotify)

Lumping people into categories is a self-aware move from a company that has helped listeners burrow further into niches by giving them an abundance of music. It’s also reminiscent of the music personalities that Spotify launched with Wrapped last year.

Spotify is also bringing some of its existing features into the Wrapped mix. If you fire up its AI DJ, you’ll be treated to songs from your Wrapped over a week. Those brave enough can also create a Wrapped playlist with their pals using Spotify’s Blend feature.

Elsewhere, Spotify will now show you the month your listening peaked for your top five artists. Plus, you’ll get a video message from one of your top artists when you open Wrapped, with additional shoutouts available in the Wrapped feed from thousands of musicians.

Finally, the entire Wrapped experience will be available outside of the Spotify app on the web.