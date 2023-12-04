Spotify to lay off 1600 staff

Breaking News (Evening Standard)

Spotify is to axe around 1600 jobs or 17% of its workforce as the music streaming service seeks to become more efficient amid higher costs and slower growth.

In a note to staff, CEO Daniel Ek said: "Considering the gap between our financial goal state and our current operational costs, I decided that a substantial action to rightsize our costs was the best option to accomplish our objectives.

"Today, we still have too many people dedicated to supporting work and even doing work around the work rather than contributing to opportunities with real impact. More people need to be focused on delivering for our key stakeholders – creators and consumers."

Ek added that departing employees would receive an average of five months' severance pay plus pay in lieu of unused holiday.

Spotify has 933 staff in the UK according to its most recent annual report, suggesting around 150 jobs would be at risk.

It follows an earlier round of cuts in January, representing about 6% of the workforce.

More to follow