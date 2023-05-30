Can you spot the other Yellowstone critter in this photo?

I was part of a crowd watching a cinnamon-colored black bear last week in Yellowstone National Park when a few of us turned and saw a coyote across the highway.

It wasn’t until I inspected my images that I noticed a smaller critter beyond the coyote, keeping tabs on the predator and perhaps the commotion created by the so-called bear jam.

(How quickly can you spot and identify the critter in the coyote image?)

Coyote watched by smaller critter. Photo: ©Pete Thomas

All of this helped support claims that in Yellowstone you might see wildlife, large or small, in any direction.

But this is prime bear-viewing season.

The cinnamon black bear had two new cubs, which had scrambled up a tree. They were perhaps 80 yards from the highway and the bear jam was considerable.

Cinnamon black bear on Yellowstone hillside. Photo: ©Pete Thomas

Tourists who could not find parking along the highway stopped in lanes and the bear management team had its hands full keeping tourists safe and the highway clear.

It was difficult shooting for those without a powerful lens. But momma bear frequently emerged from the forest and at one point napped beneath a tree.

Cinnamon black bear grabs a nap. Photo: ©Pete Thomas

Her cubs, for the most part, remained hidden in the branches.

On the other side of the highway, the coyote passed out of sight and the smaller critter, a ground squirrel that had been perched on its hind legs, also vanished. (The squirrel is circled below.)

Ground squirrel watches passing coyote. Photo: ©Pete Thomas

By this time people were crowding the bears so bear management announced it was “shutting down” the gathering and ordered everyone to leave.

Of course, it wasn’t long after the park’s crew drove away that a new bear jam formed on the highway.

