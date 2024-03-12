Can you spot the leopard? Photographer spotted it just in time

An amateur wildlife photographer was fortunate to have witnessed firsthand a leopard’s ability to camouflage its body.

Henri Olckers, a nature lover, frequently visits South Africa’s iconic Kruger National Park, one of the largest game reserves in Africa.

Olckers often posts photos on his Facebook page of the wildlife he encounters, including several involving leopards.

But images taken on the S1 tar road, near the S4 intersection, were nearly missed.

“We spotted the leopard walking and then she settled in the grass,” Olckers told USA Today/For The Win Outdoors. “If we drove past 30 seconds later, we would have missed her.”

Olckers shared three images, the last being a much closer shot. Note: The second image is repeated, revealing the leopard in the circle.

Among the reactions on Facebook:

“If you weren’t specifically looking for something…you would definitely miss it!”

“Wow, amazing.”

Some commenters thought there were two leopards hiding, but Olckers said there was only one.

Photos used with permission from Henri Olckers Wildlife Photography.

Story originally appeared on For The Win