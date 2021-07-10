Spot-kicks, saves, celebrations and Sterling: Euro 2020 in pictures

PA Sport Staff
·2 min read
In this article:
Euro 2020 concludes as England take on Italy in the final on Sunday. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the tournament’s memorable moments in images.

Harry Kane scored the winning goal as England beat Denmark in extra time to reach the final
Harry Kane scored the winning goal as England beat Denmark in extra time to reach the final (Mike Egerton/PA)
Manager Gareth Southgate has been the inspiration behind England&#39;s success
Manager Gareth Southgate has been the inspiration behind England’s success (Nick Potts/PA)
Kane (centre) was also on target in a memorable last-16 victory over Germany
Kane (centre) was also on target in a memorable last-16 victory over Germany (Mike Egerton/PA)
It was a far cry from Kane&#39;s subdued performance in the group game against Scotland
It was a far cry from Kane’s subdued performance in the group game against Scotland, in which he was substituted (Mike Egerton/PA)
Raheem Sterling, here celebrating his winning goal against the Czech Republic, has been a key player for England
Raheem Sterling, here celebrating his winning goal against the Czech Republic, has been a key player for England (Mike Egerton/PA)
Harry Maguire was among the goalscorers against Ukraine in Rome
Harry Maguire was among the goalscorers against Ukraine in Rome (Nick Potts/PA)
Jorginho (right) casually rolled home the winning spot-kick as Italy beat Spain in a semi-final penalty shoot-out
Jorginho (right) casually rolled home the winning spot-kick as Italy beat Spain in a semi-final penalty shoot-out (Nick Potts/PA)
Roberto Mancini has been the man behind Italy&#39;s run to the final
Roberto Mancini has been the man behind Italy’s run to the final (Nick Potts/PA)
The return of fans in significant numbers as coronavirus restrictions ease has brought vibrancy to the tournament
The return of fans in significant numbers as coronavirus restrictions ease has brought vibrancy to the tournament (Mike Egerton/PA)
Scotland fans made plenty of noise at Wembley for their group game against England
Scotland fans made plenty of noise at Wembley for their group game against England (Nick Potts/PA)
Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall had a moment to forget when he was beaten from long range by Czech Republic&#39;s Patrik Schick
Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall had a moment to forget when he was beaten from long range by Czech Republic’s Patrik Schick (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Callum McGregor (left) scored Scotland&#39;s only goal of the tournament in a 3-1 loss to Croatia
Callum McGregor (left) scored Scotland’s only goal of the tournament in a 3-1 loss to Croatia (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Luka Modric scored a stunning goal against the Scots in Glasgow
Luka Modric scored a stunning goal against the Scots in Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Wales reached the last 16 with an impressive win over Turkey in Baku, Aaron Ramsey scoring their opening goal
Wales reached the last 16 with an impressive win over Turkey in Baku, Aaron Ramsey scoring their opening goal (PA)
Gareth Bale was unable to work his magic as Wales were thrashed 4-0 by Denmark
Gareth Bale was unable to work his magic as Wales were thrashed 4-0 by Denmark (PA)
Denmark&#39;s run to the last four was fuelled by emotion after Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest in their first game. Kasper Schmeichel celebrated with gusto after the last-16 win over Wales
Denmark’s run to the last four was fuelled by emotion after Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest in their first game. Kasper Schmeichel celebrated with gusto after the last-16 win over Wales (PA)
Spain ended Croatia&#39;s run with a 5-3 victory in the last 16
Spain ended Croatia’s run with a 5-3 victory in the last 16 (Stuart Franklin/AP/Press Association Images)
Kevin De Bruyne&#39;s tournament ended as Belgium were eliminated by Italy in the quarter-finals
Kevin De Bruyne’s tournament ended as Belgium were eliminated by Italy in the quarter-finals (Matthias Schrader/AP/Press Association Images)
Jurgen Sommer made the crucial save as Switzerland produced a shock to beat world champions France on penalties
Jurgen Sommer made the crucial save as Switzerland produced a shock to beat world champions France on penalties (Daniel Mihailescu/AP/Press Association Images)
France had led 3-1 in that game after a brilliant goal from Paul Pogba
France had led 3-1 in that game after a brilliant goal from Paul Pogba (right) (Marko Djurica/AP/Press Association Images)

