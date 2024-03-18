Sportsworks 3-17-24 - Selection Sunday with Greg Kampe & Tim McCormick breaking down the NCAA Tournament
Dan Miller was joined by Oakland head coach Greg Kampe and basketball insider Tim McCormick to break down the brackets.
Dan Miller was joined by Oakland head coach Greg Kampe and basketball insider Tim McCormick to break down the brackets.
Kampe could've bolted for bigger jobs at any point in the last 40 years. But sometimes, the grass is green enough where you're at.
Not sure how to proceed with your NCAA bracket? Let us help.
The NCAA men's tournament field is set, and it's time to start filling out your bracket.
You don't want to go overboard picking upsets in your bracket, but you don't want to go all chalk either. Scott Pianowski reveals five teams set to surprise.
Defending champion UConn is the No. 1 overall seed and the favorite to win the national title.
Kentucky, UConn and Baylor all have multiple players who could be lottery picks this year.
Is this the year for Purdue to make a Final Four run?
From a first-time tournament team to a prolific scorer, here is everything you need to know about the region before March Madness begins.
Dalton Del Don examines potential draft values with the upside to make a difference in fantasy baseball leagues.
Selection Sunday is here.
The Huskies are +400 to win it all after earning the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA men's tournament.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to Selection Sunday and the bracket of 68. The trio shares what they think the committee got right, got wrong and what matchups we can't wait to watch in the early and potentially late rounds.
This year’s committee only made one mistake when choosing bubble teams, but some of its seeding decisions were head-scratching to say the least.
Two teams didn't need a No. 1 seed to reach the 2023 Final Four. Here's who could pull off a run this year.
The first weekend of March Madness is one of the biggest sports betting events of the year.
Kent State's Julius Rollins made a mistake at an incredibly inopportune time.
Nate Oates will be head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide for "many years to come," athletic director Greg Byrne said.
You're already going to fill out a bracket, so why not do it on Yahoo, where you'll have TWO free-to-play chances at $25,000 with our men's and women's tourney contests.
For teams with championship hopes, look for these 10 players who could be valuable acquisitions for the rest of the season.
The pair received extensions through the 2027 season.