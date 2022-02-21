SportsWorks - 2-20-22 -- Dan, Wojo & Niyo talk Juwan Howard losing cool after Michigan's loss to Wisconsin & Lions off-season plans
- Juwan HowardAmerican basketball player and coach
Bob Wojnoski of 97.1 FM and The Detroit News & John Niyo of The Detroit News talk about the Juwan Howard incident at the end of the Michigan and Wisconsin game and what his penalty should be. Plus, now that the NFL season is over, it's time to look ahead to the off-season plans for the Lions