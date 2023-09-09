SportsTalkATL: Sept. 8, 2023
SportsTalkATL aims to give true Atlanta fans a voice and keep our finger on the pulse of what’s going on in the city. It streams Monday through Friday at 9 p.m. on FOX 5. Learn more at SportsTalkATL.com.
The US Open is in full swing. Here's everything you need to know about watching the tennis tournament.
The US Open Semifinals are happening now. Here's how to watch Novak Djokovic's next match.
The US Open Semifinals are happening now. Here's how to watch Carlos Alcaraz's next match.
Plenty of people watched the Chiefs open the season with a loss.
A steel beam reportedly landed on Williams' head at a construction site.
Djokovic is back for his 10th US Open final after missing last year's tournament. He'll have a chance to avenge a Grand Slam final loss regardless of his Sunday opponent.
The 30-year-old will reportedly stay with the Colts for the next four years.
The Blackhawks' rookie phenom gets most of the headlines, but who else should fantasy managers keep an eye on?
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Here’s everything you need to know injury-wise headed into Sunday.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don provides his lineup advice for every Week 1 game, along with some DFS tips.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continue this weekend as the series returns to one of its most exciting tracks, Kansas Speedway, for the second race of the Round of 16.
Buehler and the Dodgers had hoped he'd return in time for the playoffs after he underwent Tommy John surgery last August.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Most of the money bet on the game is on Colorado to cover as 3-point favorites.
The 2023 NFL season has arrived! Here's everything you need to know for kickoff.
The Sooners are 15.5-point favorites at home against SMU.
Chase called the Browns' midfield elf logo "funny" and "different."