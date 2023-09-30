SportsTalkATL: Sept. 29, 2023
SportsTalkATL aims to give true Atlanta fans a voice and keep our finger on the pulse of what’s going on in the city. It streams Monday through Friday at 9 p.m. on FOX 5. Learn more at SportsTalkATL.com.
The NFL is headed across the pond. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jaguars vs. Falcons in London.
Shohei Ohtani is the first player from Japan to finish a season with the most popular jersey in the league.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don offers up his lineup advice for every Week 4 game.
Is anyone in the best position to succeed in Chicago?
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
The Giants went from an NL West title to below .500 in a short time.
The Orioles clinched the AL East and the league's top seed on Thursday, as the postseason picture is finally becoming clear.
The Bills ruled out safety Jordan Poyer for Sunday's game, which should clear the way for Damar Hamlin to make his season debut.
The two-way Colorado star has gone "straight positive" in reaching out to Colorado State's Henry Blackburn, the player who delivered a late hit against him.
Players who bet on NFL games will now automatically be suspended for a full year — and two years if they bet on their own team.
Here's how to watch the Utah vs. Oregon State game this week, plus the rest of the Week 5 college football schedule.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoff Round of 12 shifts to the unpredictable high banks of Talladega this weekend.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Check out our latest fantasy basketball position preview for 2023-24.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 4.
Fury and Usyk are continuing the trend of chasing undisputed glory, just like Canelo Alvarez will be doing Saturday night.
Deshaun Watson threw just two passes in the open portion of practice Friday.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
USC is a 21.5-point favorite at Colorado.