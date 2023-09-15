SportsTalkATL: Sept. 14, 2023
SportsTalkATL aims to give true Atlanta fans a voice and keep our finger on the pulse of what’s going on in the city. It streams Monday through Friday at 9 p.m. on FOX 5. Learn more at SportsTalkATL.com.
The clock for the Jets QB's return has officially started.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
What's scary for the rest of MLB is that the Braves, who clinched their sixth straight NL East title Wednesday, will be rolling with the same team for years to come.
The Rams rookie went from 7% to 75% rostered in Yahoo leagues this week.
Low scoring and tight contests make for good teaser weeks.
The best chance for the rest of the F1 grid to put a dent in Max Verstappen and Red Bull’s dominance comes this weekend in Singapore.
"I’ve always treated people how I want to be treated," the wideout wrote in a series of social media posts.
The Suns became the first NBA team to abandon cable earlier this year.
The lefty's journey from the Rangers to the Royals — and from Triple-A to a 26-inning scoreless streak — is emblematic of baseball in 2023.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde pick their favorite college football Week 3 games against the spread in this week’s Race for the Case.
Colorado is a 23.5-point favorite over the Rams ahead of Saturday's game on ESPN.
Fantasy football analyst Antonio Losada breaks down the big NFC matchup between the Eagles and Vikings.
These overlooked college football weekends are often when the some of the most shocking upsets of the season emerge.
What will Week 3 of the college football season have in store?
Philadelphia is a 6.5-point favorite in its home opener against the Vikings.
The decision lies with NBA legend Grant Hill, USA Basketball's managing director, but that will not stop us from advising him on which 12 players to entrust capturing a fifth straight Olympic gold medal.
Alexa Grasso said her win over Valentina Shevchenko in March was the result of hard work and planning. But she admits she'll have to be better if she is to retain the women's flyweight belt Saturday at Noche UFC.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!