SportsTalkATL: August 22, 2023
SportsTalkATL aims to give true Atlanta fans a voice and keep our finger on the pulse of what’s going on in the city. It streams Monday through Friday at 9 p.m. on FOX 5. Learn more at SportsTalkATL.com.
SportsTalkATL aims to give true Atlanta fans a voice and keep our finger on the pulse of what’s going on in the city. It streams Monday through Friday at 9 p.m. on FOX 5. Learn more at SportsTalkATL.com.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
Rashada left Florida after a reported $13.8 million NIL offer fell through. Now he's won the starting QB job at Arizona State as a true freshman. That is one quick redemption story.
On this week's episode of The Bandwagon, we decide whether each team performed below, at or above the level we were expecting this season.
An extended holdout through the first half of the season could cost Jones roughly $10 million in fines.
The Plantation Course at Kapalua, where the PGA Tour is set to open the 2024 season, was untouched by the deadly wildfires earlier this month.
"Welcome, my beautiful angel," the tennis great wrote in a social media post.
Jaden Rasha was originally a Florida recruit but he was released from his national letter of intent amid a highly-publicized NIL deal gone bad.
Erik Compton has played in just two PGA Tour events this season and has not won a tournament in 168 career starts.
Steve Kerr and Steve Nash are now both shareholders in Real Mallorca, which just started its third straight season in Spain’s top league this summer.
Will the combination of legalized gambling and close proximity make fan interference a problem for golf?
Farley, the Titans' first-round pick in 2021, was not at the house at the time of the explosion.
GM Chris Young led the turnaround in Texas not only by spending big but also by prioritizing accountability, camaraderie, innovation and family.
We have nine running backs who offer varying degrees of upside this season. Find out who you should target in your fantasy drafts.
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan is confident a deal will get done with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, but offered little in the way of concrete detail.
After going 9-4 in his first season, Freeman still needs to prove he's the right guy to lead the Fighting Irish.
There is no such thing as the perfect fantasy draft; mistakes will happen. Scott Pianowski helps you prepare so you won't get caught astray.
The No. 20 overall pick of 2023 is questionable for the start of the regular season.
This season might be James Franklin's best shot to change the narrative for his Nittany Lions.
Billy Walters says he has more than 30 straight winning years betting sports.
Many NFL teams would be better with Jonathan Taylor on the roster.