SportsTalkATL: August 17, 2023
SportsTalkATL aims to give true Atlanta fans a voice and keep our finger on the pulse of what’s going on in the city. It streams Monday through Friday at 9 p.m. on FOX 5. Learn more at SportsTalkATL.com.
Shannon Sharpe is switching from Skip Bayless to Stephen A. Smith.
The Longhorns are the favorites in their last year in the Big 12 before joining Alabama in the SEC in 2024.
The Cowboys were good last season, but not good enough.
Which college football teams are poised to disappoint in 2023? Here are 10 candidates.
Andy Behrens examines the running back landscape to help you prepare for drafts at fantasy's most important position.
"Pennsylvania Phillies," "Ant Man's Wife" and "The Exploding Field Goal" are just a few of the highlights.
Fantasy football analyst Antonio Losada reveals the six players he thinks will produce a complete 180 of a season in 2023.
Let’s take a quick trip through the calendar to highlight some of the most anticipated games of the season.
Ramírez got two games for sending Anderson to the ground.
Amanda Lemos is confident that her punching power could be the difference, but Zhang has proven she can take it as well as she can give it.
NBA season is almost here, and now fans have the specifics for all 1,230 games.
Payton Thorne was the starter at Michigan State the last two seasons.
Jermell Charlo is jumping two divisions to challenge Canelo Alvarez for the undisputed super middleweight title on Sept. 30 in Las Vegas, but he's not just coming for a payday.
Scott Pianowski examines this season's tight end landscape, which has become fantasy football's toughest position to navigate.
Deshaun Watson was in a difficult situation last season.
To Zero RB or not to Zero RB? Fantasy football analyst Jorge Martin takes a deep dive into the controversial draft strategy for 2023.
Check out our initial batch of fantasy football defense rankings for 2023 draft season!
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
It's not for everybody, but understanding coach motivation is half the battle.
A Senate subcommittee is seeking, in no uncertain terms, information from Saudi Arabia over its planned agreement with the PGA Tour.