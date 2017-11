The SportsTalk Live panel talks about whether it's more important for the Cubs to re-sign Jake Arrieta or Wade Davis this winter.

Sam Panayotovich (WGN Radio) and US 99's "Stylz and Roman" join Kap on the panel. The guys discuss the Bears at the bye, and whether it's more important to re-sign Jake Arrieta or Wade Davis this winter. Plus Mark Schanowski drops by to talk Bulls, and NBCSportsChicago.com's John "Moon" Mullin previews the second half of the Bears season.