SportsTalk Live Podcast: Chiefs are Super Bowl Champions
On this edition of the SportsTalk Live, David Kaplan is joined by David Haugh, Leila Rahimi and Cam Ellis to discuss:
-Andy Reid's first Super Bowl title (5:00)
-Zach LaVine joining the three point contest in All-Star weekend (10:15)
Scroll to continue with content
-The NFL awards being announced on Saturday (13:00)
-Whether Tom Brady is worth bringing to the Bears (19:05)
Listen here or in the embedded player below.
Sports Talk Live Podcast
Subscribe:
SportsTalk Live Podcast: Chiefs are Super Bowl Champions originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago