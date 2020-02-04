On this edition of the SportsTalk Live, David Kaplan is joined by David Haugh, Leila Rahimi and Cam Ellis to discuss:

-Andy Reid's first Super Bowl title (5:00)

-Zach LaVine joining the three point contest in All-Star weekend (10:15)

-The NFL awards being announced on Saturday (13:00)

-Whether Tom Brady is worth bringing to the Bears (19:05)

SportsTalk Live Podcast: Chiefs are Super Bowl Champions originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago