Sportscaster Al Michaels proclaims that he has never deliberately eaten any vegetables

During an interview with CNN's Chris Wallace, renowned sportscaster Al Michaels admitted that he has never intentionally consumed any vegetables in his 78 years of life.

Michaels is a highly known commentator in the sports industry and has provided coverage for a total of 11 Super Bowls, nine Olympic games, eight World Series, three Stanley Cup Finals, and two NBA Finals. He is an eight-time Emmy award winner.

Michaels confirmed the rumor of him never eating vegetables was true.

When Wallace asked Michaels if he would possibly like carrots, he declined, stating that he found them to be an unappealing vegetable. Michaels said he didn't like the way they looked or their texture and didn't think they would taste good.

"I always pushed vegetables away," he said. "And I guess what I have proven, Chris, is that man does not need vegetables to survive."

Michaels is set to commentate on the Week 6 game between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs on Amazon Prime's Thursday Night Football coverage on Oct. 12.

Al Michaels has never eaten a vegetable... this man is my spirit animal. pic.twitter.com/EDNe8D9KvE — Rich Ohrnberger (@ohrnberger) October 6, 2023

