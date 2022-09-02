Sportsbooks and oddsmakers are unsurprisingly thrilled about College Football Playoff expansion

The AV Club

We’re only two weeks into House Of The Dragon and the show has already given us so much to speculate about. Between the palace intrigue of the Red Keep and the expansion of the world outside King’s Landing, there’s plenty to explore. It seems like viewers are also hungry for more too, once again tuning into the Game Of Thrones prequel in droves for second installment. This week’s episode had us wondering about the geography of George R.R. Martin’s world and the motivations of the characters with