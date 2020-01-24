Sportsbook trolls 49ers coach with 28-3 Super Bowl prop bet odds

Kyle Shanahan was on the wrong side of the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history three years ago, and sports fans will actually be able to bet on the San Francisco 49ers head coach finding himself in a similar situation against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.

One sportsbook is giving bettors an opportunity to wager on the 49ers blowing a 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl, according to ESPN's David Purdum.

At sportsbook PointsBet, Shanahan is 100-1 to blow another 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl. Shanahan was the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons, when they squandered a 28-3 lead to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

You might be surprised that PointsBet's odds of the 49ers blowing a 28-3 lead are only 100-1, but it actually makes sense.

If any team could erase that kind of deficit, it's the Kansas City Chiefs. They trailed the Houston Texans 24-0 in the second quarter of their AFC Divisional Round matchup two weeks ago and ultimately won 51-31 thanks to a playoff record eight consecutive touchdown drives. The Chiefs also fell behind 17-7 to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game before prevailing with a 35-24 victory.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is averaging 307.5 passing yards and four touchdowns through two playoff games, and his KC offense is averaging 32.7 points scored over the last seven games (including the postseason). These stats make it easy to understand why Mahomes is the betting favorite to win Super Bowl LIV MVP at +100 odds.

