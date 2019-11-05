You know things are bad when a sportsbook is refunding bets.

Trubisky winning the NFL MVP was one of the most popular bets in preseason. Now nine weeks into the NFL regular season, one sportsbook has been refunding bets for Trubisky.

This adds insult to injury for Trubisky and Bears fan after the Bears have hit a four-game losing streak and are currently the last place team in the NFC North. PointsBet Sportsbook has offered to pay bettors back their money. This move may have some sports betters confused, but it has garnered free advertising for Sportsbook and potentially gives fans the opportunity to place more bets with their requited gains.

But for Bears fans, stories like this rub salt in the wound for what was supposed to be a very different season.

Sportsbook refunds ill-fated Mitch Trubisky MVP bets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago