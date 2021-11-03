SportsBeat KC: Melvin Ingram in, Aaron Rodgers out. Hear what the Chiefs have to say

Even with a short week, it’s been busy times for the Chiefs. They acquired defensive end Melvin Ingram in a trade and learned that this week’s opponent, the Green Bay Packers, will be without starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Sunday.

He tested positive for COVID-19 this week and must now quarantine for 10 days.

On today’s episode of SportsBeat KC, The Star’s daily podcast, we hear what the Chiefs have to say about all of this: coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and safety Tyrann Mathieu discuss the big news of the week and other topics.

A programming note: Join us for a SportsBeat Live stream on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. Star beat writers Herbie Teope and Sam McDowell, along with columnists Vahe Gregorian and Sam Mellinger, will break down the Chiefs’ moves and preview Sunday’s big home game against Green Bay.

