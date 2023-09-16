Sports Zone to close after 22 years

Sep. 16—NORTHUMBERLAND — The owners of Sports Zone announced Friday they will be closing the facility on Oct. 1.

"After 22 years, we have decided that it is time to end this chapter of our lives and start new beginnings," owners posted on Facebook on Friday. "As of Oct. 1, 2023 we will be closed.

"We would like to make it known how appreciative we are for the sports community. We would also like to thank the numerous referees and concession stand partners. Our memories of Sports Zone will last a lifetime.

Clint Rockey previously said he has a sales agreement in place to purchase the property. Rockey is the owner of Rockey Auction Services, in New Columbia.

"The Sports Zone has been a very special place for a lot of people," said Rockey.

He said he wants kids and parents who are worried about what they are going to do with their soccer team to know that a sale was close a few weeks ago.

"I see this as a very positive transition period," Rockey said. "Sport Zone has been very good for the area for many years."

