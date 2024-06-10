Sports Xtra: Kaukauna’s coaches reflect on season, 108-game win streak

(WFRV) – Since 2022, Kaukauna softball had yet to lose a game en route to three consecutive state titles. That also included an 108-game streak, which was snapped Friday, June 7, closing out one of the best stretches in Wisconsin high school sports history.

Despite falling short in state semifinals, the Ghosts’ outlook for next season is a positive one. Local 5’s Burke Griffin is joined by Kaukauna head coach Tim Roehrig and assistant coach Bill Huss to talk about the loss, and reflect on the history their squad made over the last three seasons.

