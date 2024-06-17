Sports Xtra Exclusive: Packers’ Romeo Doubs and Blizzard’s Harry Ballard III

(WFRV) – Romeo Doubs and Harry Ballard III are top receivers for their respective Green Bay football teams. But the Packers and Blizzard pass catchers’ relationship spans back to Reno, Nevada.

Doubs and Ballard III were Nevada Wolfpack football team teammates in 2021. While Doubs was an All-Conference star at the time, he took transfer student Ballard III under his wing, helping him understand the playbook and open up.

Now, the two are continuing their football careers in Green Bay. Doubs is a third-year receiver for the Green Bay Packers, and Ballard III is a first-year receiver for the Green Bay Blizzard.

Doubs and Ballard III sat down with Local 5 Sports’ Lauren Helmbrecht to discuss their memories from college and their friendship today.

Click the video to watch the exclusive interview.

