Sports Xtra Exclusive: Packers Eric Stokes breaks down injury history and hopes for 2024

(WFRV) – Packers cornerback Eric Stokes is preparing for his fourth season in Green Bay with the motto: “it get greater later.”

After back-to-back season-ending injuries in 2022 and 2023, Stokes spent this past offseason training, not recovering, for the first time in years.

Stokes sat down with Local 5 Sports’ Lauren Helmbrecht to discuss the injuries that have left him sidelined and why he’s grateful to have been hurt.

Click the video to watch the exclusive interview.

