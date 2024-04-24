Sports wrap-up updated

Apr. 23—Hatchets perfect against MTV

MOUNT VERNON — The Washington Hatchet tennis team posted a perfect 5-0 win on Tuesday, with every varsity match winning, 6-0 and 6-0.

Winners included Lacy Hancock, Kenna Garland and Sophia Hill in singles, while Lisset Santos and Ryley Traylor, and the tandem of Elle Williams and Brooklyn Whitehead were perfect as well.

"The kids knew that the rains were coming and that we were only going to have a limited opportunity to play and it seemed like they really concentrated," said WHS coach Larry Cochren.

"They are really getting better. We had a good practice on Monday and that helped because it has been hard to get practices in due to the weather and re-scheduled matches."

WHS moved to 10-2 with the PAC win.

Hatchets fall to Southridge

HUNTINGBURG — The Washington Hatchet baseball team (5-10) dropped a 9-2 game with Southridge on Tuesday.

WHS was limited to four hits with John Chapman getting two and Alton Ostby and Ole Kroeger with one each. Chapman had an RBI and Kroeger drove in a run with his solo shot home run. Rylan Memering scored the other Hatchet run.

Maddox Hinkle went 2 2/3 innings and gave up two earned runs, while Ostby went 3 1/3 and gave up seven. The loss was WHS's fifth straight.

{span}Washington will be playing at home against Forest Park at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. {/span}

Vikes down Titans

FT. BRANCH — The Barr-Reeve baseball team bounced back from a Saturday loss with a 4-3 win over Gibson Southern on Monday.

Viking Matt Lashley went 6 2/3 innings to get the win, giving up two earned runs and striking out 10.

Barr-Reeve had nine hits, including two each from Ethan Stoll, Kylan Lengacher and Levi Lester. Lester also led the way with two RBIs. Stoll, Seth Wagler and Jake Pauw also hit safely in the game.

The Vikes scored in the first, third, fifth and sixth inning, while GS made it close scoring two in the bottom of the seventh.

Lady Vikes lose to Princeton

MONTGOMERY — The Barr-Reeve Vikings fell to Princeton on Monday. 6-2.

B-R was limited to just seven hits, but Hallie Knepp and Syd Wilson had two each, with both doubling. Wilson and Ava Carter added RBIs for the Vikes as well.

Kennedy Huff went four innings and gave up all six runs. Karlye Graber finished the last three and struck out seven of the 11 batters she faced.

Cougars lose to Loogootee

LOOGOOTEE — The North Daviess baseball team held a 3-1 lead after two innings, but Loogootee pounded out 14 runs over the final three innings to win 15-3.

ND got two of its three runs on RBIs from Kadin Stoll and Zane Sample. While getting hits from Sample, Will Wagler, Hayden Sample and Landon Swartzentruber.

Cougar Cam Sassano gave up five runs and took the loss, while Caleb Miller and Tyce Knepp also pitched.

ND losses to PC

ELNORA — Hurler Karley Kavanaugh led Pike Central past North Daviess fastpitch, 4-3 in seven innings on Monday. Kavanaugh gave up five hits, as ND scored a run in the third and two in the fifth. Pike scored two in the first and two in the fourth.