Sports Wrap-Up Updated

May 21—Vikes rally over Hatchets

In a county baseball matchup, Barr-Reeve used an eight-run seventh inning to get past Washington, 9-4 at the Complex.

Washington held a 4-1 lead behind Alton Ostby, who went six innings and gave up one earned run.

WHS had 10 hits including three hits from Trey James and two each from Ole Kroeger and Jarit Williams, while Brody Clark had two of the four RBIs, but WHS was hurt by five errors.

The Vikes were led by two hits each from Levi Lester, Ethan Stoll and Seth Wagler, while Tyler Graber added three RBIs and had a triple, Wagler and Kylan Lengacher had two each.

Braydon Knepp picked up the win for B-R, going 3.1 innings.

Barr-Reeve downs Eastern

MONTGOMERY — Barr-Reeve's Seth Wagler needed just five innings for a complete game 10-0 win over Eastern on Monday. Wagler gave up just one hit and struck out six to help the Vikes earn the shutout.

He also added two hits and an RBI, while Jake Pauw posted three ribbies and a home run to lead the offense. Levi Lester had two hits and two RBIs. Other hits came from Ethan Graber, Kendall Graber, Tyler Graber and Kylan Lengacher. Hunter Yoder added two RBIs.

B-R moved to 21-6 with the win.

Cougars win close game

DUBOIS — The North Daviess Cougars baseball team (14-7) used one run in the third inning to defeat Northeast Dubois on Monday, 1-0.

Brock Knepp got one of the three hits and the lone RBI, along with hits from Zach Stoll and Will Wagler.

Stoll went all seven innings had two Ks and gave up just one hit to get the win.

Washington gets road win

CORYDON — The Washington Hatchets (13-15) travelled to Corydon Central on Monday and came home with an 11-0 win.

The game featured a no-hitter from starter Maddox Hinkle, in a game that saw him use just 73 pitches. Hinkle had three Ks and two walks during the game.

WHS cored three in the second, two in the fourth, four in the fifth and two in the sixth.

WHS pounded out 12 hits, including three from Alton Ostby and two each from Cooper Wright and Jarit Williams. Rylan Memering and Brody Clark both had doubles during the game, while Williams led with three RBIs and Clark had two.

ND, WHS meet at High Pointe

BICKNELL — WHS downs North Daviess and North Knox on Monday at High Pointe Golf Course.

WHS shot 162, ND at 193 and NK at 211.

Tristan Zollars was the medalist with a 39 for WHS. Aiden Boyd and Patrick McCarthy shot 40s, Landon Miller added a 43 and Bensen Smith shot 44. Mike McCarthy added a 47.

The Cougs were led by Collin Lengacher and Coby Loheider with 46s, a 50 from Nick Fine and 51s from Lance Stoll and Jaris Neideffer. Travis Raber shot 52 and Max Toy added a 58.