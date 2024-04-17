Sports Wrap-Up Updated

Apr. 16—WHS blanks Rivet

The Washington Lady Hatchet tennis team (5-2) added a 5-0 non-conference win over Vincennes Rivet at home on Monday.

The Hatchets grabbed a 6-0, 6-0 win from Lacy Hancock at No. 1, Kenna Garland was a 1 and 1 winner at No. 2 singles and Sophia Hill won, 0 and 0 in the third slot.

The top doubles squad of Lisset Santos and Ryley Traylor picked up a 6-2 and 6-0 win, as did Elle Williams and Brooklyn Whitehead, who won 0 and 0.

WHS lost just four total games. The JV was a 3-1 winner.

B-R tennis blanks NED

MONTGOMERY — The Barr-Reeve tennis team moved to 3-0 with a win over NED on Monday at home.

The Vikes posted a 5-0 win over the Lady Jeeps, as Lanie Graber won 1 and 0, Brylee Fuhrman won 0 and 1 at No. 2, and Brynlee Rollins was a 0 and 2 victor in the third spot.

In doubles action, Alli Robinson and Anniston Kelso lost just one game at No. 1 doubles, while Liv Emmons and Claire Harrison won in straight sets, 0 and 0. B-R's JV also won 2-0 in the second doubles position.

On Saturday, the Vikes took the Paoli Invite for the second year, beating Greenwood, Paoli and Madison.

ND finishes 3rd

BICKNELL — The North Daviess golf team was third in a 4-way at High Point in Bicknell on Monday.

Rivet won with a 172, Eastern shot 178, ND posted 180 and Evansville Christian added a 196.

ND was led by Coby Loheider with a medalist earning 37, Nicklaus Fine added a 42, Max Toy shot 50, Jaris Neidiffer 51, Lance Stoll 52, Travis Raber 54 and Collin Lengacher 55.

WHS falls to Lincoln

Washington lost a 4-1 baseball game to Vincennes Lincoln on Monday at the Sports Complex.

WHS had eight total hits, with Trey James driving in the lone Hatchet run in the bottom of the seventh. Brody Clark and John Chapman had two hits each to lead WHS.

Chapman went four innings on the hill, gave up two runs and took the loss. Ole Kroeger also pitched three innings.

Vikes no-hit Shoals

MONTGOMERY — The Barr-Reeve Viking baseball team used five pitchers to combine for a 10-0 no-hitter against Shoals on Monday.

Levi Lester, Braydon Knepp, Ethan Stoll, Kendall Graber and Hunter Yoder were actually just one walk away from a perfect game and struck out eight.

Seth Wagler was the DH and he drove in three runs on one hit. Lester and Tyler Graber had two hits each, Isaac Wittmer drove in two runs as well. B-R had nine hits in five innings.

Lady Vikes add win

OAKLAND CITY — The Barr-Reeve softball team had little trouble with Wood Memorial on Monday, posting a 19-2 win on the road.

B-R had a big night from Karlye Graber with four RBIs, three each from Willow Thompson and Natalie Stoll. Kirra Stoll also added two runs and Ava Carter scored four times in the game.

Kennedy Huff went four innings and got the win, while Graber struck out three in one inning of work.

Lashley throws 1-hitter

MONTGOMERY — Viking Matt Lashley threw a one-hitter on Tuesday to help B-R defeat Dubois, 3-0 at Rademacher Field.

He struck out 10 and walked just one.

B-R pounded out 12 hits, including a home run from Jake Pauw. RBIs came from Pauw, Seth Wagler and Braydon Knepp, while Ethan Graber, Levi Lester, Kylan Lengacher and Wagler all had two hits each.

Hatchet softball falls to Booneville

WHS dropped to 4-4 after a 8-6 softball loss to Boonville on Tuesday at the Complex.

WHS did come up with four runs in the bottom of the seventh, but were limited to just five hits.

Katie Reed led with three RBIs and two hits, while hits also came from Allison Hill, Kiara Welch, Braleigh Armes and Jerzie McCord.

Mia Humphries went six innings and took the loss, while Reed pitched the final inning.

They travel to Forest Park on Friday.

Lady Hatchet netters get win

On Tuesday, WHS picked up a home win with a 5-0 PAC win over Forest Park. Lacy Hancock and Kenna Garland remain undefeated with 0 and 0 wins, while Sophia Hill won 7-5 and 6-0.

In doubles, Ryley Traylor and Lisset Santos won with a pair of 6-3 matches, while Elle Williams and Brooklyn Whitehead won in three sets, 6-3, 6-7 and 6-1.

ND adds baseball win

ELNORA — The North Daviess baseball team added a a 7-0 win over Evansville Christian on Monday. Cam Sassano pitched a 3-hitter to get the win in seven innings. Zane Sample, Landon Sawartzentruber and Will Wagler had two hits each, while Zach Stoll added a double. Sample, Tyler Stoll and Brock Knepp had RBIs.