Sports Wrap-Up

May 1—Lady Hatchets make it 12 straight

HUNTINGBURG — The Hatchet tennis team (13-2) downed previously unbeaten Southridge with a 5-0 victory on Tuesday on the road.

"Lacy Hancock and Kenna Garland got the Hatchets off to a great start, and Sophia Hill and the doubles teams played outstanding, winning tough matches," said coach Larry Cochren.

Hancock continued to dominate with a pair of 6-0 wins at No. 1 and Kenna Garland was 6-0 and 6-1 at No. 2. Sophia Hill added a 6-2, 4-6 and 6-3 win, while Ryley Traylor and Lisset Santo won in three, 7-5, 2-6 and 6-2 at No. 1 doubles. At No. 2, Elle Williams and Brooklyn Whitehead, won, 7-6(1) and 6-3.

The JV picked up a 2-0 win.

WHS downs No. 5 Princeton

PRINCETON — Washington ended a six-game losing streak, as they beat the No. 5 Princeton Tigers on Tuesday in a 3-0 victory.

Washington saw three different players record at least one hit. One of them was Olsen Kroeger, who scored a run while going 1-for-2.

Also getting a hit and an RBI was Alton Ostby, while Harrison Merold added an RBI and Rylan Memering had an RBI for the third hit.

Ostby gathered the win, going the distance, scattering five hits and striking out six. Princeton fell to 17-3 with the loss and WHS moved up to 7-12.

Vikes fall to SK

MONTGOMERY — The No. 2 Barr-Reeve Vikings fell to South Knox at Joe Rademacher Field on Tuesday, 1-0.

South Knox used a solo shot in the sixth as one of just three hits, but was enough to gain the victory.

Matt Lashley took the loss, in spite of giving up the one hit.

Viking hits came from Ethan Stoll, Levi Lester and Kendall Graber.

B-R takes on Loogootee to finish off last week's game and Linton on Wednesday.

Lady Vikes lose to BNL on Tuesday

BEDFORD — BNL had just two hits, but took advantage of four errors in a 5-2 win over the Barr-Reeve softball team on Tuesday.

Kennedy Graber took the loss, going the distance and giving up just two earned runs. Hallie Knepp had two hits, as did Willow Thompson. Thompson and Natalie Stoll also drove in runs for B-R. The Vikes left six runners on base.

Lady Vikes down ND

MONTGOMERY — The Barr-Reeve tennis team posted a 4-1 win over North Daviess on Tuesday.

At No. 1, Viking Lanie Graber beat Amaya McBribe, 6-0 and 6-1. At No. 2, ND got its lone win, with Macy Alderson over Brylee Fuhrman, 2 and 1, while B-R's Brynlee Rollins beat Bella Laughlin, 2 and 3.

The Vikes took both doubles, with Alli Robinson and Claire Robinson winning 0 and 1, over Elsa Grandquist and Gracelyn Bryer. The doubles squad of Mariah Brunson and Anniston Kelso of B-R added a 6-1 and 6-2 win over Emma Taylor and Lexi Tobert.

The Vikes also took a 6-0 win in JV action.

ND 2nd at 3-way

VINCENNES — The North Daviess golf team finished second in a three-way with North Knox and South Knox at Cypress Pointe.

SK won with a 158, ND was second at 194 and North Knox shot 207. SK's Cam Chattin was medalist with a 37. ND was led by Coby Loheider with a 45, Lance Stoll was 57, Nick Fine shot 50 and both Collin Lengacher and Jaris Neideffer added 52s. Max Toy shot 53.