Sports Wrap-up

Apr. 15—Lady Hatchets take title

EVANSVILLE — The Washington Lady Hatchets tennis team (4-2) won three matches on Saturday to win the Evansville Central Invitational. They defeated North Posey 5-0, Central 4-1, and Bosse 5-0.

During the win, Lacy Hancock was unbeaten and never gave up a single game in three matches, Kenna Garland went 2-0 at No. 2, while Sara Arthur beat Bosse at No. 2. Sophia Hill was 3-0, including the Bosse match by default.

In doubles, Mayliah Thorne and Bre Eskew beat Bosse at No. 1, while Lisset Santos and Ryley Traylor went 1-1, as they lost to Central 6-2 and 6-1, but beat North Posey, 6-2 and 6-3.

At No. 2, Brooklyn Whitehead and Elle Williams beat North Posey, 6-2 and 6-1 and beat Central, 4-6, 6-4 and 10-8 in a tiebreaker.

ND softball wins 2

ELNORA — The North Daviess softball team moved to 8-3 with a pair of wins on Saturday.

The Cougars beat Wood Memorial 18-2 at North Daviess and travelled to Washington on Saturday afternoon for a 10-4 win. The win over Wood Memorial was coach Jodi Berry's 400th win at home.