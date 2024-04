Apr. 29—TELL CITY — The Lady Hatchets tennis team added a 5-0 conference win at Tell City on Friday.

WHS is now 12-2 on the season and 7-1 in the PAC play at home Tuesday against undefeated Southridge.

In was another dominant win, Lacy Hancock won 0 and 0 at No. 1, Kenna Garland won 6-2 and 6-1, while Sophia Hill won 6-2, 6-0.

In doubles, Lisset Santos and Ryley Traylor won, 0 and 2, while Elle Williams and Brooklyn Whitehead won, 0 and 1.