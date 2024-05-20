Sports Wrap-Up

May 20—Hatchets beat South Spencer

ROCKPORT — Washington edged out South Spencer in PAC baseball action on Saturday.

Maddox Hinkle and Alton Ostby combined for the win 8-7, with Ostby getting the win.

The pitching pair gave up seven hits and struck out 11. Rylan Memering had two hits and an RBI. Ribbies also came from Brody Clark and Cooper Wright, Harrison Merold and Ostby. John Chapman and Jarit Williams both had doubles as well.

Vikes take 2

MONTGOMERY — The Barr-Reeve Vikings baseball team played twice on Saturday.

The Vikes traveled to Bloomfield for a day game and won 6-0 with Levi Lester scattering just six hits in a seven K shutout win.

B-R banged out 10 hits, with Lester getting two hits and two RBIs. Lester and Seth Wagler also homered during the game, with Ethan Stoll, Wagler and Jake Pauw getting two hits each.

In the evening game at home, B-R used a run in the bottom of the seventh to win 5-4 over Evansville Central.

Matt Lashley and Wagler combined for the win and 10 strike outs on the hill.

Wagler, Ethan Graber and Kendall Graber each had a pair of hits and Wagler drove in a pair of RBIs.

The pair of wins moved them to 20-6 for the season.

Cougars defeat WRV

ELNORA — The North Daviess baseball team needed just 4.5 innings to beat WRV on Saturday, 11-0.

ND's Brock Knepp struck out nine and gave up just one hit to lead the team on the mound.

Cam Sassano and Kadin Stoll had two hits and three RBIs each while Zane Sample added two RBIs for the Cougs. Landon Swartzentruber also added a double. The Cougs moved to 13-7 and have won six in a row.