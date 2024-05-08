Sports Wrap-Up

May 7—Lady Hatchets beat Shoals, 21-2

In a game moved from Shoals on Monday due to field conditions, WHS had little trouble with the Jug Rox at the Sports Complex, as the "visiting" team.

WHS won 21-2 in five innings, pounding out 13 hits and giving Mia Humphries a complete game win.

Katie Reed, Elly Shartzer and Humphries had two hits each, while Reed dominated with five RBIs including a triple, Shartzer had three RBIs and Hayliegh Cummins had two.

RBIs also game from Izzy Howell, Grace Hickey, Liberty Holtsclaw, Kyra Schuckman, Jaea Cooper and Humphries.

Shoals made four errors in the game.

Barr-Reeve downs Wood Memorial

MONTGOMERY — The Viking baseball team needed just five innings to defeat Wood Memorial on Monday at Joe Rademacher Field, 10-0.

Kendall Graber and Ethan Stoll gave up just four hits and combined for four strikeouts to finish off the win for the Vikes.

Levi Lester added a home run and had three RBIs and Braydon Knepp also had three RBIs. Knepp, Seth Wagler and Jake Pauw had two hits each.

The Viking game with Washington postponed in early April has been rescheduled for Tuesday, May 21 at 5 p.m. at Washington.

Cougars take 4-way

LINTON — North Daviess added a win over Linton, North Knox and WRV on Monday at Phil Harris.

ND shot a 189 to win, followed by a 206 for North Knox and 230 from Linton (WRV did not post a team score).

Cougar Coby Loheider was the overall medalist with a 41, ND's Lance Stoll and Max Toy added 49s and Nick Fine shot 50. Collin Lengacher posted a 53 to round out the team.

Hatchets beat Bloomfield

The Washington Hatchet baseball team beat Bloomfield 8-3 on Monday at the Complex. WHS scored four in the first, three in the fourth and one in the sixth.

Ole Kroeger, Rylan Memering and John Chapman had two RBIs each, while Kroeger also scored three times and had a pair of hits, one of which was a home run. Trey James also scored twice in the game.

Alton Ostby went the distance and picked up the win, giving up just three earned runs and struck out seven.

The Washington game with Barr-Reeve postponed in early April, has been rescheduled for Tuesday, May 21 at 5 p.m. at Washington.

WHS tennis falls to North

EVANSVILLE — The Washington Hatchets (16-3) lost 3-2 in local tennis action. WHS fell to North, but both Kenna Garland and Lacy Hancock stayed unbeaten. Hancock won 6-4 and 7-6(4) at No. 1, while Garland won 6-4. 6-2 at No. 2.

Sophia Hill lost 6-4, 6-1, Ryley Trayor and Lisset Santos lost 6-3 and 7-5, while Elle Williams and Brooklyn whitehead lost 2-2. North also took the JV, 4-2.

WHS golfers lose to Jasper

MONTGOMERY — The Hatchet golf team lost to Jasper 162-182 at Country Oaks on Monday.

In the varsity match, Alex Boyd shot a 43, Landon Miller added a 45 Michael McCarthy and Tritan Zollers shot 47, while Bensen Smith and Patrick McCarthy added 50s.

In the B-team match, Jasper won 188-200, with Cam Ward leading WHS with a 49.

In the C-team match, WHS beat Washington Catholic, 213-228, with WC's Ethan Armstrong shooting 43.

Scores

B-R tennis beat Loogootee, 3-2

ND softball fell to Clay City, 8-0