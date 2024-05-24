Sports Wrap-Up

May 23—Granger gets call-back

The IHSAA has determined that Washington's Kapri Granger will now join the State Finals field on May 31 at the Robert C. Haugh Track & Field Complex, Indiana University in Bloomington.

Granger got the call-back in pole vault, where she tied for fourth at the Evansville Regional with a jump of 10-6".

Hole-in one for Emmons

MONTGOMERY — Brian Emmons of Montgomery used a Ping 7-iron to record an ace at Country Oaks' No. 2 from 156 yards on May 18.

The event was witnessed by Gary Emmons, Roger Clark and Craig Rodewald. It was his first ace.

Hole-in-one at WCC

Jerrel Blackburn recently had a hole-in-one at Washington Country Club. He used a 9-iron from 110 yards on No. 5 and the shot was witnessed by Ron Mattingly, Roger Padgett and Mike McKittrick.

Hatchets take on Bloomington South, Valley

MONTGOMERY — The Washington Hatchet golf team played at Country Oaks on Wednesday with Bloomington South and Springs Valley.

Bloomington shot 299, the main Hatchet team added a 335, with Tristan Zollars shooting 42, Patrick and Michael McCarthy adding and 84s, Bensen Smith with an 85 and Aiden Boyd with an 87.

The Hatchet B-team posted a 355 with Chris Meredith leading with an 84, while Springs Valley was fourth with a 387.

Bloomington South's Happy Gilmore was the overall medalist with a 71.