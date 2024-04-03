Sports wrap-up

Apr. 2—WHS netters win on road

EVANSVILLE — The Washington Lady Hatchets tennis team opened the season with a 3-2 win at Mater Dei. WHS won all three singles matches, while the JV lost JV 5-0.

In the No. 1 spot Lacy Hancock won 6-1, 6-0, No. 2 Kenna Garland won 6-2, 6-3 and Sophia Hill added a 6-1, 6-2 win in the third slot.

Both doubles matches went to three sets, as Ryley Traylor and Lissett Santos lost 4-6, 6-4 and 6-3. The No. 2 team of Ella Williams and Brooklyn Whitehead, lost a close match, 4-6, 7-5 and 7-5.

Vikes down EVC, 12-2

EVANSVILLE — The Barr-Reeve Vikings baseball team posted a 12-2 win over Evansville Cristian on Monday.

The Vikes went just six innings, as Ethan Stoll went the distance on the mound and drove in four runs on three hits. Jake Pauw added a long ball and drove in three, while Ethan Graber and Isiah Wittmer had two ribbies each.

Overall, B-R had 11 hits and no errors. Stoll struck out two and scattered six hits. Both EVC runs were earned.

ND gets win over Rivet

VINCENNES — The North Daviess girls' tennis team opened its season with a win over Vincennes Rivet on Monday, 4-1.

"After graduating five seniors from last year's team and having Meah Dalrymple, a key starter from last year, out with an injury, this year's team is relying on the experience of its one senior and large class of juniors to step up and lead the way," said coach Lindsey Secrest.

ND took all three singles matches, as Amaya McBride defeated Claudia Herman, 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1, Macy Alderson defeated Bela Pacheco, 7-6 (7-4), 6-1 at No. 2 and Bella Laughlin beat Laney Oakes, 6-1, 6-2.

ND also took the No. 1 doubles match with Gracelyn Byrer and Chloe Saladin beating Jaclyn Campbell and Enali Jaubert, 5-7, 6-1, and 6-3. At No. 2, Kendra Wagler and Elsa Granqvist lost to Miley Catt and Ava Benson, 5-7, 3-6.

First-year player Emma Taylor picked up her first win in JV singles, 8-2, while Alexis Tolbert and Ryleigh Peterson teamed up to win their doubles match, 6-1.