Sports world reacts to Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller making history

Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller, right, kicks off as Ryan McCord (27) holds to start the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. With the kick, Fuller became the first female to play in a Southeastern Conference football game. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller made history on Saturday when she kicked off for the Commodores to start the second half, becoming the first woman to play in a Power Five football game.

Fuller normally serves as a goalkeeper on Vanderbilt’s women’s soccer team, which she led to the Southeastern Conference title last weekend. She was added to the Commodores’ roster after the team’s other kickers were forced into COVID-19 quarantine, rendering them unavailable for Saturday’s matinee at Missouri.

So Fuller got her shot and the sports world loved every minute of it.

Sarah Fuller on making history: ‘You can do anything you set your mind to’

Vanderbilt’s offense was so bad that Fuller never got a chance to kick a field goal in the game. The Commodores had just 185 total yards and were never in field goal range in a 41-0 blowout.

But Fuller’s kickoff to start the second half stamped her name into the history books and she had an inspiring message after the game.

