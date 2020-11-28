Sports world reacts to Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller making history

Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller, right, kicks off as Ryan McCord (27) holds to start the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. With the kick, Fuller became the first female to play in a Southeastern Conference football game. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller made history on Saturday when she kicked off for the Commodores to start the second half, becoming the first woman to play in a Power Five football game.

Fuller normally serves as a goalkeeper on Vanderbilt’s women’s soccer team, which she led to the Southeastern Conference title last weekend. She was added to the Commodores’ roster after the team’s other kickers were forced into COVID-19 quarantine, rendering them unavailable for Saturday’s matinee at Missouri.

So Fuller got her shot and the sports world loved every minute of it.

HISTORY!



With this kickoff, Sarah Fuller became the first woman to ever play in a Power Five football game 🙌



(via @SECNetwork)pic.twitter.com/AFsBbAqO70 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 28, 2020

Gulp. All choked up. History! First woman to play in a power 5 game. ⁦@SarahFuller_27⁩

⁦@VandyFootball⁩ pic.twitter.com/j38ZxBQaJz — Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) November 28, 2020

Didn’t go OB..Didn’t give up a TD.. Gave 0 chance for a return. Set up the D 🗣🗣👏🏻👏🏻



Congrats to @SarahFuller_27 for being THE FIRST EVER WOMAN TO KICKOFF A POWER 5 GAME.



Incredibly rare to be the “1st ever person to do something” these days..this is really cool #ForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/A7vQsAFiM1 — Pat McAFLEET (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 28, 2020

Sarah Fuller squibbed it exactly where she was supposed to (watch Vanderbilt's coverage guys all funneling short right) and left it un-returnable for Mizzou. Probably one of Vandy's best executed plays of the day in all honestly pic.twitter.com/7cEY8j9rnN — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) November 28, 2020

Way to go @SarahFuller_27 ! Paving the way for so many little girls out there!! @VandyFootball #HERstory https://t.co/8U8QgT8gHk — Tracy Wolfson (@tracywolfson) November 28, 2020

Sarah Fuller on making history: ‘You can do anything you set your mind to’

Vanderbilt’s offense was so bad that Fuller never got a chance to kick a field goal in the game. The Commodores had just 185 total yards and were never in field goal range in a 41-0 blowout.

But Fuller’s kickoff to start the second half stamped her name into the history books and she had an inspiring message after the game.

“I just want to tell all the girls out there that you can do anything you set your mind to.” – Sarah Fuller pic.twitter.com/e0Fcjl5Yh4 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 28, 2020

