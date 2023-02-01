Sports world reacts to Tom Brady's 2nd retirement with praise and humor: 'I'll believe it when I see it'

Tom Brady announced his retirement on Wednesday, and even though this seems really familiar, this isn't Groundhog Day and you haven't traveled back in time. In a video he posted on Twitter, Brady said he's retiring "for good" this time, exactly one year to the day after he retired the first time.

When Brady announced his retirement on Feb. 1, 2022, you couldn't look at social media for more than 20-30 seconds without seeing a Brady tribute video or article, all praising him for his outstanding and singular career. This time there were more jokes, since Brady literally did this 365 days ago.

I would post a tribute to Tom but did one last year. No more. Congrats on a great career, buddy! https://t.co/ERf2w9MrRA — Matt Cassel (@M_Cassel16) February 1, 2023

welp.....the Dolphins can now legally pursue Tom Brady...but this time as a minority owner — Roy Bellamy (@roybelly) February 1, 2023

Imagine randomly walking your dog on the beach and Tom Brady is retiring over by the dunes. — Conor Orr (@ConorOrr) February 1, 2023

Groundhog Day is February 2nd for everybody else, February 1st for Tom Brady. — scott pianowski (@scott_pianowski) February 1, 2023

Liza Minnelli has outlived Tom Brady's football career (again). The superstar quarterback has confirmed he is retiring. — LizaMinnelliOutlives (@LiZaOutlives) February 1, 2023

There were some fans who just straight up don't believe Brady is seriously done, even though he said he was retiring "for good" in his video.

really surprised he’s leaving on THAT season man



give it 20 minutes and we’ll see a “Tom Brady is coming out of retirement” tweet https://t.co/XV0KKmiwKj — some guy from PA (@Pennthusiast) February 1, 2023

Yea we've heard this before. I'll believe it when I see it https://t.co/pSrrQoecfY — Brian #MSAwareness (@StormingB81) February 1, 2023

Other fans took some time to luxuriate in the memories Brady left them ... of their favorite teams beating him in big games. Philadelphia Eagles fans were especially amped, as the Eagles were the last team to beat Brady in a Super Bowl, and they're also headed to the Super Bowl again in less than two weeks.

Tom Brady’s retirement is a good time to remember that he played the best game of his career in Super Bowl LII against the Eagles and Nick Foles actually outplayed him. — shamus (@shamus_clancy) February 1, 2023

Thanks (again) for the memories, Tom Brady! pic.twitter.com/qMyvvWa9m9 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) February 1, 2023

Happy retirement to quarterback Tom Brady, most famous for losing to the Eagles in Super Bowl 52 pic.twitter.com/t1vP2DOILr — John Foley (@2008Philz) February 1, 2023

Jokes aside, fans, broadcasters, and fellow players (both active and retired) sent Brady their best wishes on his (probably) permanent retirement.

Thanks for pushing me everyday this season mentally and physically to get back on the field. I'm glad I was able to take the field with you one last time! Enjoy retirement, don't dog me too much in the booth. Love ya man! @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/Q3G5eoTJgc — Ryan Jensen (@sinjen66) February 1, 2023

Greatest of All Time.



No question, no debate.



It’s been an honor and a privilege.



🐐



PS - The newly retired group meets on the golf course every morning at 10am. Drinks are on the new guy, so bring your wallet. https://t.co/rjPx7bQa6u — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 1, 2023

you are a special one. congrats on a great career. you will be written in the books as the greatest to ever play the game we love. @TomBrady — Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) February 1, 2023

The Greatest To Ever Do It🐐🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/1IhyhR93C7 — 🦅MaddMaxx🦅 (@CrosbyMaxx) February 1, 2023

Congrats to our co-founder @TomBrady on your unparalleled career.



As we reflect on the legacy you’ve cemented, we recognize not only what you did for this sport but how you inspired millions of people around the world.#ThankYouTom pic.twitter.com/XpOyFG3Gjb — TB12sports (@TB12sports) February 1, 2023

Congrats on a great career run @TomBrady 🐐🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/coxvib6NJx — Mark Sanchez (@Mark_Sanchez) February 1, 2023

cut his career in half and @TomBrady would make the NFL Hall of Fame TWICE 🐐 pic.twitter.com/PpB4BOZJlf — Donté Stallworth (@DonteStallworth) February 1, 2023

Congrats @TomBrady on an unbelievable career. It was fun to watch! https://t.co/zkobgugR52 — Derek Jeter (@derekjeter) February 1, 2023

Nobody has ever done it better. Congratulations on one amazing career, @TomBrady, we love you!



🐐 https://t.co/CmbPDHKEjf — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 1, 2023

One eagle-eyed Twitter user pointed out that Brady's announcement comes just a few days before the movie "80 for Brady" comes out.

Tom Brady already has my undying respect but if he really timed a retirement announcement around 80 for Brady opening weekend he is truly my hero — DJ Bean (@DJ_Bean) February 1, 2023

If that's true, good for him. It's his life and his career. If he wants to announce his retirement to boost the box office receipts for a movie he's heavily involved in, that's his choice. He didn't play world-class football for 23 seasons just to let someone else dictate how it ends.