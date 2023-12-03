Advertisement

Sports world reacts to 13-0 Florida State being excluded from CFP: 'Devastated. Heartbroken.'

Rhiannon Walker
Staff writer
The Florida State Seminoles didn't know it at the time, but their chances of making the College Football Playoff went down when quarterback Jordan Travis suffered a season-ending left leg injury against North Alabama. In doing so, it marked the first time that an undefeated Power Five team missed the playoff.

Michigan (13-0) is the top seed, followed by Washington (13-0), Texas (12-1) and Alabama (12-1). The No. 5 Seminoles finished 13-0 and defeated Louisville in the ACC title game 16-6. Ultimately, the committee leaned on its criteria about key players being injured when considering the playoff teams.

After the news came down, Travis took to X, formerly Twitter, to express his heartbreak over he and his teammates being snubbed.

ACC commissioner Jim Phillips went a step further and called the decision to leave out Florida State "unfathomable."