Sports world reacts to death of NFL legend John Madden

Sports world reacts to death of John Madden

John Madden left a remarkable impact on the NFL and the sport of football as a whole, and figures from across the sports world paid tribute Tuesday evening after news broke that the longtime Raiders coach had passed away at the age of 85.

Ronnie Lott, Patrick Mahomes and LeBron James were among the many to share their sentiments on social media about Madden and his impact.

RIP, coach. You were a blessing to us all. pic.twitter.com/qn9OGu5R4p — Ronnie Lott (@RonnieLottHOF) December 29, 2021

My heart is with you @raiders fans and I am truly sorry that I can't reply to all of your magnificent notes - one can't discuss Raiders history without discussing John and my heart really is with you and of course with his family and all who loved him. — Amy Trask (@AmyTrask) December 29, 2021

The Raiders Family is deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary John Madden.



Statement Â»Â https://t.co/9Drm7UNvf6 pic.twitter.com/HA0GDGPN46 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 29, 2021

Rest in Paradise To the ðŸ John Madden!!!! Your legacy will continue to live on â™¾!!!!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 29, 2021

Just found out that John Madden has passed away. The world and the world of sports has lost a true icon. We all learns so much from him. My prayer go out to his family. — Joe Theismann (@Theismann7) December 29, 2021

I was saddened to hear about the passing of John Madden, at age 85. One the all-time greats, he showed me the ropes during our brief football partnership. He was always kind and delightful. He can now join his former partner, Pat Summerall, in calling Super Bowls in heaven. — Vin Scully (@TheVinScully) December 29, 2021

Absolute legend amongst legends.



Rest In Peace Mr. Madden.



ðŸ https://t.co/HiAGD4XTsW — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 29, 2021

John Madden:

Hall of Fame coach.

Hall of Fame broadcaster, probably best color man in NFL history.

Millions got hooked on football with the Madden video game. Still huge today.

RIP to a legend.

-

He didn't play ... yet he might be the most influential person in football history. — Peter King (@peter_king) December 29, 2021

Before I went into broadcasting with FOX Sports, Coach Andy Reid asked me to speak with John Madden. Mr. Maddenâ€™s advice to me was to just be myself. His words gave me the confidence to pursue this new career path. I thank Andy for suggesting and Mr. Madden for accepting my call. pic.twitter.com/2sZGdPscJX — Michael Vick (@MichaelVick) December 29, 2021

I would sit in my room for hours, playing Madden 94, dreaming about the NFL. John Madden voiced countless childhood memories and help cultivate my love of football.



Now I make new memories with my boys playing Madden.



I never met John Madden. But I feel like I knew him. ðŸ™ — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) December 29, 2021

A legend. A name synonymous with football and a legacy that will forever be part of the game. RIP John Madden. #johnmadden #Legend — Calvin Johnson Jr. (@calvinjohnsonjr) December 29, 2021

R.I.P. to John Madden. It was one of my greatest honors to grace the cover of your video game. Thank you for the years of joy and motivation! pic.twitter.com/4P4NKdC1gT — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) December 29, 2021

"A brilliant coach. A loyal and trusted friend. A Raider."



We'll always remember John Madden. pic.twitter.com/YG4MET1ZFu — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 29, 2021

RIP John Madden

Loved football... Truly a great manâ€¼ï¸ðŸ™ðŸ¿ pic.twitter.com/Xa5DxtuX9v — Frank Gore (@frankgore) December 29, 2021

A Bay Area legend. Thank you for all you did for the bay and for coaching. You will be missed! https://t.co/FEF2vuwPlA — Jason Kidd (@RealJasonKidd) December 29, 2021

RIP to the legend Coach John Madden! I never heard of ALL-PRO teams during my childhood. It was all about the All Madden team!! One of a kind! Rest up Coach ðŸ•ŠðŸ•ŠðŸ•Š — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) December 29, 2021

A coaching and broadcasting legend and loved by all. You will be missed. RIP John Madden pic.twitter.com/Xj3IjVQ6Gl — Jerry Rice (@JerryRice) December 29, 2021

Rest In Peace to a Legend! Prayers to the Madden Family. ðŸ™ðŸ½ https://t.co/4zvhu5vEUd — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) December 29, 2021