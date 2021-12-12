Sports world reacts to crazy F1 finish and several pro golfers chimed in

Todd Kelly
·2 min read

Golfers are sports fans, too.

Many were watching the Formula 1 series finale Sunday, which came to a dramatic conclusion in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Max Verstappen made a late pass to win the championship and deny Lewis Hamilton of an eighth title.

A late crash with five laps to go set up the frenzied finish. With one lap to go, Verstappen and Hamilton started side-by-side. This was not without controversy however. A controversial decision from stewards allowed the lapped cars between the two to go ahead of the safety car. As a result, the two rivals raced head-to-head for that last lap, but it left fans furious and questioning if it was fair.

The finish also set Twitter ablaze with reaction and several golfers chimed in.

HVIII with some thoughts.

Matt Fitzpatrick was a bit puzzled, as were many others.

The 2018 Ryder Cup captain for the Euro side with his take.

Netflix could be in a for some new subscribers.

Georgia Hall was there, too, taking in the fun.

Another satisfied customer.

Here’s a look at the last-lap theatrics.

Charles Curtis of For The Win contributed to this article.

