Sports Venues of Florida, Inc. (OTC:BTHR) Announces Shadow Gaming, the Company’s eSports Subsidiary, GGToor.com Tournament Results

GGtoor, https://www.ggtoor.com/ : Shadow Gaming Mordhau Skirmish began with 23 teams trying to win it all! Most of the players were regulars of the competitive scene and were familiar with each other. Having knowledge of the other players made for an intense and strategic tournament.

Mordhau is a game that very heavily relies on good ping for good battles, and https://www.ggtoor.com/ , along with the Mordhau Tournament Organizer staff, were able to deliver excellent pings for all the teams across the US. There were 4 server locations to choose from (Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles & Kansas) and 6 servers overall along with 3 in game maps from which to choose; this assured each team had an even playing field at which to compete. There were not any surprises in the early rounds. The favored teams swiftly advancing to the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, the two teams defeated in the semi-finals squared off for the right to claim the 3rd place prize. There was hype for both these two teams to play against each other from the Twitch audience, each viewer cheering for their favorites, but ultimately, Dreamlar (kllpDreams & Marklar) prevailed vanquishing their foe! In the Top 8 brackets, although every team fought well, there were 3 teams that stood above the rest. The “Absolute Studs” (Jay & Kronk) were extremely favored to win the event, believed to be the best team in the field. They crushed everyone they faced almost effortlessly, going undefeated all the way to the Grand Finals! Not to be outdone, they found themselves facing off with “Illusions of Abandonment” (Smile & Morning) who had also gone without a loss! Unconcerned about their opponent's performance, Absolute Studs showed why they were favored quickly ending the Best of 5 match early by sweeping the Illusions of Abandonment in 3 straights, with Absolute Studs winning 1st Place, Illusions of Abandonment placing 2nd, and Dreamlar taking home 3rd. We hope everyone involved enjoyed how smoothly the GGtoor.com event went with the help of Antares as the Tournament Organizer, and everyone involved in the production were impressed with the contest; to the brave souls who fought on the battlefield this day, we hope you found the battles as fun and enjoyable as we did!

On the Northgard competition 116 brave Vikings headed into deadly battle in the GGToor.com Northgard event over the course of 2 days this weekend. The battles where hard fought with respect, but without mercy, as the competitors tried to crush their opponents! First day had casualties of 100 Vikings, leaving 16 brave souls standing, battle hardened, ready for day 2 after the single elimination brackets cut to the top 8 teams for the 2nd day. Looking over the battlefield on the 2nd day were Twitch Northgard Norse Gods: OnlyRex and JamesFAL. In game #1, Team Hello Brather battled against Team Chinese, with both sides focusing mostly on developing their resources, until 28 minutes into the game when they finally committed to a major skirmish. When the dust settled, it was clear Hello Brather had won the battle decisively, thanks to Goat and Bear clan relics backed with chiefs, 16 warriors, and 14 shield bearers, enabling them to quickly take the game and advance to the semifinals! Moving on to the Semifinals, the action continued, with Team Didn't Practice Enough facing Team Hello Brather. The armies clashed after 23 minutes, where armies were lost, and Team Didn't Practice Enough found their chief escaping to prepare for another assault after winter. Coming back from what seemed like a certain loss, Team Didn't Practice Enough found a way to rebuild so strongly they were able to crush the enemy in battle and advance to finals! Good Game.

Luis A. Arce, Shadow Gaming president, said, “GGtoor.com brand introduction has been a total success and we are looking forward to the hundreds of new participants that will take advance of our tournament platform in the near future .” Arce went on to say, “GGToor.com is open for business and accepting subscriptions from gamers and tournament organizers from around the globe. Spread the word to your gaming associates that GGToor.com is the place to be in the world of eSports and gaming competitions.”

About BTHR

Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports, and the development of youth sports and family entertainment complexes. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. Shadow Gaming’s new portal GGToor.com has been launched and is one of the most comprehensive gaming portals in the world. The Company is now accepting subscriptions from players, gamers, and tournament organizers. To register logon to https://ggtoor.com/ . In addition, the company plans on operating a few subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses. Finally, the Company is actively looking for locations to build indoor eSports arenas that will host major international gaming tournaments.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as “expect,” “expectation,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “belief,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “predict,” “likely,” “seek,” “project,” “model,” “ongoing,” “will,” “should,” “forecast,” “outlook” or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/ or projections as well as our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of Sports Venues of Florida, Inc.

