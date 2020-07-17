Sports Uncovered: Martellus Bennett on Bill Belichick's 'Larry David-like' humor

When you think about Bill Belichick, humor probably isn't the first thing that comes to mind.

The New England Patriots head coach is known for his terse interactions with the media and for being the man calling the shots in what some outsiders perceive as a "no fun" environment. If you ask some of Belichick's current and former players, though, they'll tell you he's actually a riot behind the scenes.

The latest episode of NBC Sports' "Sports Uncovered" podcast reveals a side of Belichick most haven't seen. Several of his former players shared testimonials and stories about Belichick's unique sense of humor, including ex-Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett, who spent two stints (2016 and 2017) in New England.

So how exactly would Bennett characterize Belichick's humor?

"Larry David. Like, 'Curb Your Enthusiasm.' That's how Bill is," said Bennett. "Like, you can't really explain the humor, you have to be in the room with him when it happens, which I feel like is Larry David.

"You watch 'Curb Your Enthusiasm,' it's funny because it happened in live time which you can't really repeat why Larry David is funny. Like you get in those scenarios where it's funny because it's Larry David in those scenarios, and that's how Bill is."

Belichick has shown us glimpses of his sarcastic humor before, but his players see plenty of it every day in the locker room and during practice. The 68-year-old's humor and straightforwardness positively affected his relationships with a number of his players, including Bennett.

"Me and Bill are very cool. It was different because we had a very talkative relationship," Bennett said. "Like, I talked to him a lot about different things. So there was moments when I was going through something and I needed some advice, and Bill's a guy I'd turn and ask him what he thinks and what he thought.

"When I first wrote my other books when I was with the Patriots, I was like, 'Yo, Bill, how can I get my book in the Pro Shop?' [Belichick answered] 'Hell if I know, Martellus. Go talk to him over there.'

"And earlier this year I was making some ice cream, and I was like 'Yo, Bill, I'm about to drop this ice cream, can we do something at the training camp? He's like, '[expletive], I'm trying to get ready for a game, you're asking me about some ice cream?'

Now that sounds like the Belichick we know.

To hear more about the "other" side of Belichick, check out "Sports Uncovered: The Belichick You Don't Know" and subscribe to "Sports Uncovered" for free wherever you listen to podcasts.

