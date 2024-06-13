Sports: UIL approves new playoff structure

Jun. 12—The University Interscholastic League Legislative Council approved a proposal, Tuesday, that will allow split division in the playoffs in volleyball, softball, baseball, soccer and basketball.

The new rule which is expected to take effect on August 1 will create a Division 1 and Division 2 in each class.

The new structure will involve playoffs in 2A through 6A in volleyball softball and baseball, 4A through 6A in soccer and 1A through 6A in basketball.

The result of the change is, The top four teams in each district will advance to the playoffs.

The two schools with the largest enrollment will advance to the Division I playoff bracket, and the other two will advance to the Division II bracket.

The change will lessen the games it takes to reach the championship by one round.

How the new structure will affect basketball, for example.

In District 15-4A, the enrollments are:

Lindale 1,286

Mabank 1,148.5

Athens 873

Brownsboro 775

Canton 682

Kemp 590

If Lindale, Mabank and Athens were three of the four teams qualifying for the playoffs, Lindale and Mabank would go go Division 1 and Athens to Division 2.

However, if Mabank, Athens, Brownsboro and Kemp were the four teams to qualify, Mabank and Athens would be the Division 1 teams and Brownsboro and Kemp would go to Division 2.

In another scenario, should Lindale and Mabank fail to make the playoffs, Athens and Brownsboro would enter Division 1 and Canton and Kemp would go to Division 2.

With so many possible brackets, things could get interesting around playoff time.