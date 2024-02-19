Sports update with UFL Roughnecks' Head Coach
Get ready for some sports talk with Nate Griffin live from the Buffalo Grill! Today, we've got a special guest - CJ Johnson, head coach of the UFL Roughnecks, joining the conversation.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill checks in from Indianapolis the morning after the 2024 NBA All-Star Game to wonder why the event has lost its competitive spirit.
The Phillies' spring training clubhouse is full of familiar faces as they prepare for another season with the roster that made back-to-back NLCS runs.
The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season begins in earnest this weekend with its biggest race of the year
Mike Trout knows owner Arte Moreno isn't big on spending money and will probably say no to signing bigger-name free agents.
The Nets have a 21-33 record.
The Chiefs have won three of the past five Super Bowls, and the 49ers are a conference title game fixture.
The gap between haves and have-nots is widening, and the Group of Five can't keep up.
NBA All-Star Weekend 2024 is in the books, so its time for the annual event's winners and losers.
Ohtani underwent elbow surgery in September and is working to be ready for the Dodgers’ season opener March 20 in South Korea.
Apparently the NBA's superstars have forgotten what the “Star” means in “All-Star Saturday night.”
Silver discussed the NBA's recent scoring explosion on All-Star Saturday.
Driesell retired in 2003 as the fourth-winningest NCAA Division I men’s basketball coach.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top second basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
"Thank you to everyone for the continued prayers and support, but most of all, deepest thanks to the donor, our hero," Pollard's wife said via social media.
Will Zalatoris won the cars on the 184-yard par-3 14th hole at Riviera Country Club.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
Women’s college basketball is in good hands in the coming years, but matching Clark's scoring record is going to be a tall order for these young stars.
Denny Hamlin’s story in 2024 is the same as every year: the quest to win that elusive first championship.
The Patriots are the pivot point of this draft as they could go with their (new) QB of the future or one of the premium talents at a premium position like Marvin Harrison Jr. or one of the talented offensive tackles.
The 40 starting spots for the 2024 Daytona 500 have been decided.