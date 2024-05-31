Sports: TVCC trio makes all-region

May 30—LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The National Fastpitch Coaches Association has announced the 77 student-athletes from 38 schools who comprise the 2024 NFCA NJCAA Division I All-Region teams.

The South Region's Northwest Florida State College placed a division-best eight players on its All-Region list — five on the first team and three on the second team.

McLennan Community College had the second-most honorees, with five on the West Region team (four first-teamers), while Temple College and Trinity Valley Community College tied for most in the Midwest Region and were two of eight schools division-wide with three All-Region selections apiece.

TVCC players honored include first team selection, Addison Wittram, a .460 hitter who drove in 75 runs. She played second base for TVCC. First base Kiara Widenhaupt and outfielder Mariah Dubose were second team choices. Widenhaupt hit .461 with a slugging percentage of .854. Dubose was a .416 hitter who was on base .562 percent of the time..

Chattanooga State Community College, Florida SouthWestern State College, Gaston College and Indian River State College in the South, and Hutchinson Community College, Odessa College and Salt Lake Community College in the West were the others with three players chosen. Ten others had two players picked in their region, while 17 more had one recognized.

The awards honor student-athletes from the Association's three NJCAA Division I regions with selection to one of two teams. NFCA member head coaches nominate and then vote for the winners in their respective region.

All honorees move forward to be considered for selection to one of the two NFCA NJCAA Division I All-America teams, which will be announced May 31.