Sports TV listings for Lubbock

Here are TV sports highlights from The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal. Consult your TV provider (cable company or satellite service) for full listings, and specific channel numbers. Not all channels are available on all TV packages.

Events, times, and opponents are subject to change. Events are live unless noted. These can also be found at www.lubbockonline.com/sports

More: Grading Texas Tech football recruiting class: How did Red Raiders fare?

More: February Signing Day: See which Lubbock, South Plains athletes joined college programs

More: Where did Patrick Mahomes go to college? Chiefs QB was a star for Texas Tech football

ON TELEVISION

SATURDAY’S LISTINGS

BASKETBALL

10 a.m. — NCAA Women: Navy at Army, CBSSN

11 a.m. — NCAA Men: Alabama at LSU, ESPN

11 a.m. — NCAA Men: Clemson at Syracuse, ESPN2

11 a.m. — NCAA Men: UT Martin at Western Illinois, ESPNU

11 a.m. — NCAA Men: UConn at Georgetown, FS1

11 a.m. — NCAA Men: Wisconsin at Rutgers, B1G

11:30 a.m. — NCAA Men: Creighton at Xavier, FOX

11:30 a.m. — NCAA Men: St. Louis at St. Joseph’s, USA

Noon — NCAA Men: Vanderbilt at South Carolina, SEC

Noon — NCAA Women: Alcorn State at UAPB, KDF

12:30 p.m. — NCAA Men: Navy at Army West Point, CBSSN

1 p.m. — NCAA Men: Illinois at Michigan State, CBS

1 p.m. — NCAA Men: Boston College at Duke, ESPN

1 p.m. — NCAA Men: TCU at Iowa State, ESPN2

1 p.m. — NCAA Men: Duquesne at St. Bonaventure, ESPNU

1 p.m. — NCAA Men: Providence at Butler, FS1

1 p.m. — NCAA Women: Rutgers at Michigan, B1G

1:30 p.m. — NCAA Men: George Mason at Davidson, USA

2 p.m. — NCAA Men: West Virginia at Texas, Longhorn Network

2 p.m. — NBA: Thunder at Mavericks, BSSW, NBAtv

2 p.m. — NCAA Women: Villanova at Marquette, FOX

2:30 p.m. — NCAA Men: Auburn at Florida, SEC

2:30 p.m. — NCAA Men: Alcorn State at UAPB, KDF

3 p.m. — NCAA Men: Gonzaga at Kentucky, CBS

3 p.m. — NCAA Men: North Carolina at Miami (FL), ESPN

3 p.m. — NCAA Men: Houston at Cincinnati, ESPN2

3 p.m. — NCAA Men: East Carolina at UTSA, ESPNU

3 p.m. — NCAA Men: Maryland at Ohio State, FS1

3 p.m. — NCAA Men: Oral Roberts at South Dakota State, CBSSN

3 p.m. — NCAA Women: Grand Canyon at Southern Utah, SCHN

4:30 p.m. — NCAA Men: UCLA at Cal, FOX

5 p.m. — NCAA Men: Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, CW

5 p.m. — NCAA Men: Baylor at Kansas, ESPN

5 p.m. — NCAA Men: Akron at James Madison, ESPN2

5 p.m. — NCAA Men: St. John’s at Marquette, FS1

5 p.m. — NCAA Men: Georgia at Arkansas, SEC

5 p.m. — NCAA Men: Furman at East Tennessee State, CBSSN

5 p.m. — NBA: Spurs at Nets, KDF

5 p.m. — NBA G League: Austin at Delaware, tubi

5:30 p.m. — NCAA Men: Michigan at Nebraska, B1G

6:30 p.m. — NBA: Rockets at Hawks, SCHN

7 p.m. — NCAA Men: Indiana at Purdue, FOX

7 p.m. — NCAA Men: Virginia at Florida State, CW

7 p.m. — NCAA Men: Tennessee at Texas A&M, ESPN

7 p.m. — NCAA Men: Arizona State at Utah, ESPN2

7 p.m. — NCAA Men: Louisiana Tech at Liberty, ESPNU

7 p.m. — NCAA Men: UNLV at New Mexico, CBSSN

7 p.m. — NBA G League: Salt Lake City at South Bay, tubi

7:30 p.m. — NCAA Men: Mississippi State at Missouri, SEC

7:30 p.m. — NBA: Suns at Warriors, ABC, ESPN Deportes

9 p.m. — NCAA Men: Arizona at Colorado, ESPN

9 p.m. — NCAA Men: USC at Stanford, ESPN2

9 p.m. — NCAA Men: Kansas State at BYU, ESPNU

9 p.m. — NCAA Men: Boise State at Utah State, FS1

BOWLING

7 p.m. — PBA: Illinois Classic, FS1

GOLF

11:30 a.m. — LIV: Las Vegas, Day 3, CW

Noon — PGA: WM Phoenix Open, 3rd Round, GOLF

2 p.m. — PGA: WM Phoenix Open, 3rd Round, NBC

2:30 p.m. — DP World Tour: Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Final Round, GOLF

HOCKEY

Noon — NHL: Blues at Sabres, ABC

Noon — NHL: Stars at Canadiens, BSSW, BSSWX

2:30 p.m. — NHL: Capitals at Bruins, ABC

3 p.m. — AHL: Laval at Toronto, NHL

3 p.m. — NCAA Men: Penn State at Minnesota, B1G

6 p.m. — NHL: Kraken at Flyers, ESPN+, hulu

7:30 p.m. — NCAA Men: Michigan vs. Michigan State, B1G

9 p.m. — NHL: Oilers at Kings, NHL

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m. — America’s Day at the Races, FS2

RODEO

Noon — San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo: Bracket 1, Round 3, COWBOY

2:30 p.m. — Dixie National Rodeo: Performance 2, COWBOY

7:30 p.m. — San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo: Bracket 2, Round 1, COWBOY

10 p.m. — Dixie National Rodeo: Performance 3, COWBOY

SOCCER

6:30 a.m. — Premier League: Manchester City vs. Everton, USA, TELE, UNVSO

6:55 a.m. — LaLiga: Deportivo Alaves vs. Villarreal, ESPN Deportes

7 a.m. — Serie B: AS Cittadella vs. Parma, FSP, Fox Deportes

7:55 a.m. — Ligue 2: AJ Auxerre vs. Angers, beIN

9 a.m. — Premier League: Liverpool vs. Burnley, USA, TELE, UNVSO

9 a.m. — LaLiga: Real Sociedad vs. Osasuna, ESPN Deportes

9:10 a.m. — Serie B: AC Pisa 1909 vs. UC Sampdoria, FSP, Fox Deportes

9:55 a.m. — Ligue 1: Lens vs. Strasbourg, beIN

11:15 a.m. — LaLiga: Real Madrid vs. Girona, ESPN Deportes

11:30 a.m. — Premier League: Nottingham Forest vs. Newcastle United, NBC, TELEX, UNVSO

1:50 p.m. — Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain vs. LOSC Linz, beIN

1:55 p.m. — LaLiga: Las Palmas vs. Valencia, ESPN Deportes

5 p.m. — Liga MX: Chivas de Guadalajara vs. Juarez, TELE, UNVSO

6:30 p.m. — Liga MX: Cruz Azu; vs. Atletico San Luis, UNIV, TUDN

8:55 p.m. — Liga MX: Monterrey vs. Pachuca, UNIV, TUDN

9 p.m. — Liga MX: Santos Laguna vs. Tigres UANL, FS2, Fox Deportes

SOFTBALL

Noon — College: Utah vs. Notre Dame, MLB

3 p.m. — College: Liberty vs. Missouri, MLB

6 p.m. — College: Oregon vs. Clemson, MLB

TENNIS

10:30 a.m. — ATP: Buenos Aires, TyC

2 p.m. — ATP: Dallas, Cordoba, TENNIS

5 a.m. — ATP: Dallas, Cordoba, Marseille; WTA: Abu Dhabi Final, Cluj-Napoca Final, TENNIS

ON RADIO

SATURDAY’S LISTINGS

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

2 p.m. — UCF at Texas Tech, FM 97.3

2 p.m. — UCF at Texas Tech, FM 100.7

6:45 p.m. — Indiana at Purdue, FM 97.3

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

6:30 p.m. — UCF at Texas Tech, FM 107.7

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Phoenix at Golden State, FM 100.7

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: sports-tv-listings-phoenix-sports-on-tonight-sports-on-right-now