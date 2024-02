Sports TV channels, radio listings for Lubbock

Here are TV sports highlights from The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal. Consult your TV provider (cable company or satellite service) for full listings, and specific channel numbers. Not all channels are available on all TV packages.

ON TELEVISION

TUESDAY’S LISTINGS

AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

1:30 a.m. — Community Series: Carlton vs. Melbourne, FS2

BASEBALL

Noon — MLB Spring Training: Nationals vs. Astros, SCHN

6:30 p.m. — College: St. John’s at Texas, Longhorn Network

BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m. — NCAA Men: Georgetown at Villanova, FS1

6 p.m. — NCAA Men: Kentucky at Mississippi State, ESPN

6 p.m. — NCAA Men: Cincinnati at Houston, ESPN2

6 p.m. — NCAA Men: Virginia Tech at Syracuse, ESPNU

6 p.m. — NCAA Men: Georgia at LSU, SEC

6 p.m. — NCAA Men: Davidson at Dayton, CBSSN

6 p.m. — NCAA Men: Wisconsin at Indiana, Peacock

6 p.m. — NBA: Mavericks at Cavaliers, BSSW

6 p.m. — NCAA Women: Indiana at Northwestern, B1G

6:30 p.m. — NBA: 76ers at Celtics, TNT

7 p.m. — NBA: Spurs at Timberwolves, BSSW, BSSWX

7 p.m. — NBA G League: G League Ignite at Texas, HBCU+, ESPN+

7:30 p.m. — NCAA Women: St. John’s at Marquette, FS1

8 p.m. — NCAA Men: Texas Tech at Texas, ESPN

8 p.m. — NCAA Men: NC State at Florida State, ESPN2

8 p.m. — NCAA Men: Penn State at Iowa, B1G

8 p.m. — NCAA Men: Vanderbilt at Arkansas, SEC

8 p.m. — NCAA Men: UNLV at Wyoming, CBSSN

9 p.m. — NBA: Rockets at Thunder, TNT

9:30 p.m. — NCAA Men: Nevada at Colorado State, FS1

10 p.m. — NCAA Men: San Jose State at San Diego State, CBSSN

HOCKEY

6 p.m. — NHL: Sabres at Panthers, ESPN+, hulu

8:30 p.m. — NHL: Stars at Avalanche, ESPN+, hulu

RODEO

6:45 p.m. — RodeoHouston: Super Series, Round 1, COWBOY, BSSWX

SOCCER

8:30 a.m. — Concacaf U20 Qualifying: Guyana vs. Suriname, tubi

11 a.m. — Women’s Friendly: England vs. Italy, CBSSN

1 p.m. — KNVB Cup: Cambuur vs. NEC Nijmegen, GolTV

1 p.m. — Concacaf U20 Qualifying: Antigua and Barbuda vs. Turks and Caicos Islands, tubi

1:30 p.m. — French Cup Quarterfinal: Olympique Lyonnais vs. RC Strasbourg, FS2, Fox Deportes

1:56 p.m. — Concacaf U20 Qualifying: Haiti vs. Puerto Rico, Fox Soccer Plus

3:50 p.m. — Copa Libertadores: CD Palestino vs. Portuguesa, beIN

4 p.m. — Concacaf U20 Qualifying: British Virgin Islands vs. Belize, tubi

4 p.m. — Concacaf U20 Qualifying: Saint Martin vs. Aruba, tubi

4:56 p.m. — Concacaf Champions Cup 1st Round, Leg 2: Orlando City SC vs. Cavalry FC, FS2

4:56 p.m. — Concacaf U20 Qualifying: Trinidad and Tobago vs. Canada, Fox Soccer Plus

6 p.m. — Concacaf W Gold Cup: Colombia vs. Puerto Rico, Golazo, ESPN Deportes

6:20 p.m. — Copa Libertadores: Sporting Cristal vs. Always Ready, beIN

6:56 p.m. — Concacaf U20 Qualifying: Curacao vs. Barbados, Fox Soccer Plus

7 p.m. — Concacaf U20 Qualifying: Nicaragua vs. Anguilla, tubi

7:05 p.m. — Concacaf Champions Cup 1st Round, Leg 2: Philadelphia Union vs. Deportivo Saprissa, FS2,

9:15 p.m. — Concacaf W Gold Cup: Brazil vs. Panama, Golazo, ESPN Deportes

TUDN

8 p.m. — Liga Nacional GT: Coban Imperial vs. Comunicaciones, Fox Deportes

9:20 p.m. — Concacaf Champions Cup 1st Round, Leg 2: Houston Dynamo FC vs. St. Louis City SC, FS2

TENNIS

Noon — ATP: Acapulco, Dubai, Santiago; WTA: Austin, San Diego, TENNIS

4 a.m. — ATP: Acapulco, Dubai, Santiago; WTA: Austin, San Diego, TENNIS

ON RADIO

TUESDAY’S LISTINGS

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

7 p.m. — Texas at Texas Tech, FM 97.3

7 p.m. — Texas at Texas Tech, FM 100.7

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS (BOYS)

6 p.m. — Frenship vs. V.R. Eaton, FM 97.7

