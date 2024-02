Sports TV channels listings in Lubbock

Here are TV sports highlights from The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal. Consult your TV provider (cable company or satellite service) for full listings, and specific channel numbers. Not all channels are available on all TV packages.

Events, times, and opponents are subject to change. Events are live unless noted. These can also be found at www.lubbockonline.com/sports

More: Lubbock, South Plains high school boys basketball playoffs schedule, scores

More: Lubbock, South Plains high school girls basketball playoffs schedule, scores

More: Jack Washburn's first Texas Tech baseball start was no ordinary debut

More: Who should be the A-J fans' choice baseball, softball preseason players of the year?

ON TELEVISION

TUESDAY’S LISTINGS

BASEBALL

6:30 p.m. — College: Houston Christian at Texas, Longhorn Network

BASKETBALL

6 p.m. — OTE: Rolling Loud vs. Jelly Fam, BSSWX

5:30 p.m. — NCAA Men: Butler at Villanova, FS1

6 p.m. — NCAA Men: Arkansas at Texas A&M, ESPN

6 p.m. — NCAA Men: Syracuse at NC State, ESPN2

6 p.m. — NCAA Men: UCF at West Virginia, ESPNU

6 p.m. — NCAA Men: Tennessee at Missouri, SEC

6 p.m. — NCAA Men: VCU at UMass, CBSSN

6 p.m. — NCAA Men: Iowa at Michigan State, Peacock

6 p.m. — NCAA Women: Wisconsin at Minnesota, B1G

7:30 p.m. — NCAA Men: UConn at Creighton, FS1

8 p.m. — OTE: Diamond Doves vs. Blue Checks, BSSWX, BSSW

8 p.m. — NCAA Men: Baylor at BYU, ESPN

8 p.m. — NCAA Men: TCU at Texas Tech, ESPN2

8 p.m. — NCAA Men: San Diego State at Utah State, CBSSN

8 p.m. — NCAA Men: Maryland at Wisconsin, Peacock

8 p.m. — NCAA Women: Northwestern at Nebraska, B1G

9:30 p.m. — NCAA Men: San Jose State at Boise State, FS1

10 p.m. — NCAA Men: San Francisco at Saint Mary’s, ESPN2

10 p.m. — NCAA Men: Wyoming at Nevada, CBSSN

HOCKEY

12:30 p.m. — CHL Final: Geneve-Servette HC vs. Skelleftea, NHL

6 p.m. — NHL: Stars at Rangers, BSSW

RODEO

7 p.m. — San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo: Bracket 5, Round 2, COWBOY

SOCCER

7 a.m. — Beach Soccer World Cup: Oman vs. Portugal, FS2, UNVSO

9:30 a.m. — Beach Soccer World Cup: Japan vs. Senegal, FS2, UNVSO

11 a.m. — Beach Soccer World Cup: Mexico vs. Brazil, FS2, UNVSO

1:30 p.m. — Premier League: Manchester City vs. Brentford, USA, UNVSO, TELEX

2 p.m. — UEFA Champions: FC Internazionale Milano vs. Atletico Madrid, CBS, GALA

2 p.m. — UEFA Champions: PSV Eindhoven vs. Borussia Dortmund, UniMas, TUDN, PARA+

3:50 p.m. — Copa Libertadores: Portuguesa vs. CD Palestino, beIN

5:30 p.m. — CAF Uruguay: La Luz vs. Danubio, GolTV

6:20 p.m. — Copa Libertadores: Always Ready vs. Sporting Cristal, beIN

6:30 p.m. — Concacaf W Gold Cup: Mexico vs. Argentina, Golazo, ESPN Deportes

6:55 p.m. — Concacaf Champions Cup: St. Louis City FC vs. Houston Dynamo, FS2, ViX

9 p.m. — Concacaf Champions Cup: Deportivo Saprissa vs. Philadelphia Union, FS2, TUDN

9:15 p.m. — Concacaf W Gold Cup: USA vs. Dominican Republic, PARA+, ESPN Deportes

TENNIS

10 a.m. — ATP: Rio de Janeiro, Los Cabos, Doha, TENNIS

2 a.m. — WTA: Dubai, TENNIS

ON RADIO

TUESDAY’S LISTINGS

COLLEGE BASEBALL

5:30 p.m. — Texas Tech vs. UT Arlington, FM 100.7

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

7 p.m. — Texas Christian University at Texas Tech, FM 97.3

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)

6:30 p.m. — Lubbock-Cooper vs. Plainview, FM 93.1

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS (GIRLS)

5 p.m. — Frenship vs. Southlake Carroll, FM 97.7

6 p.m. — Lubbock-Cooper vs. Tascosa, FM 96.9

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Sports TV channels listings in Lubbock