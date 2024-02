Sports TV channel listings for Lubbock

Here are TV sports highlights from The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal. Consult your TV provider (cable company or satellite service) for full listings, and specific channel numbers. Not all channels are available on all TV packages.

ON TELEVISION

SATURDAY’S LISTINGS

AUTO RACING/MOTORSPORTS

9:30 a.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500, Final Practice, FS1

10:30 a.m. — NASCAR Xfinity: United Rentals 300, Qualifying, FS1

4 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity: United Rentals 300, FS1

BASEBALL

11 a.m. — HBCU Classic: Jackson State vs. Alcorn State, SCHN

1 p.m. — MLB Desert Invitational: Kansas State vs. Boston College, MLB.com

2 p.m. — MLB Desert Invitational: Cal vs. Georgetown, MLB.com

2:30 p.m. — College: San Diego at Texas, Longhorn Network

3 p.m. — HBCU Classic: Grambling State vs. Southern, SCHN

6 p.m. — MLB Desert Invitational: BYU vs. Ohio State, MLB.com

7 p.m. — HBCU Classic: Texas Southern vs. Prairie View A&M, SCHN

7 p.m. — MLB Desert Invitational: Grand Canyon vs. USC, MLBN

BASKETBALL

11 a.m. — NCAA Men: Texas A&M at Alabama, ESPN

11 a.m. — NCAA Men: Wake Forest at Virginia, ESPN2

11 a.m. — NCAA Men: TCU at Kansas State, ESPNU

11 a.m. — NCAA Men: Penn State at Nebraska, B1G

11:30 a.m. — NCAA Men: Creighton at Butler, FOX

11:30 a.m. — NCAA Men: Richmond at George Washington, USA

Noon — NCAA Men: Texas at Houston, CBS

Noon — NCAA Men: Florida at Georgia, SEC

Noon — NCAA Women: Mississippi Valley State at Alabama A&M, KDF

12:30 p.m. — NCAA Men: Fordham at Dayton, CBSSN

1 p.m. — NCAA Men: Duke at Florida State, ESPN

1 p.m. — NCAA Men: Arkansas at Mississippi State, ESPNU

1 p.m. — NCAA Men: HBCU Classic, Virginia Union vs. Winston-Salem State, NBAtv

1:15 p.m. — NCAA Men: Wisconsin at Iowa, B1G

1:30 p.m. — NCAA Men: St. Joseph’s at Duquesne, USA

2 p.m. — NCAA Men: Marquette vs. UConn, FOX

2:30 p.m. — NCAA Men: Davidson at St. Bonaventure, CBSSN

2:30 p.m. — NCAA Men: LSU at South Carolina, SEC

2:30 p.m. — NCAA Men: Mississippi Valley State at Alabama A&M, KDF

3 p.m. — NCAA Men: Kansas at Oklahoma, ESPN

3 p.m. — NCAA Women: Butler at Villanova, Women’s SN

4:30 p.m. — NCAA Men: Illinois at Maryland, FOX

4:30 p.m. — NCAA Men: Syracuse at Georgia Tech, CW

5 p.m. — NCAA Men: Kentucky at Auburn, ESPN

5 p.m. — NCAA Men: Baylor at West Virginia, ESPN2

5 p.m. — NCAA Men: Vanderbilt at Tennessee, SEC

6:30 p.m. — NCAA Men: DePaul at Providence, FS1

6:30 p.m. — NCAA Men: Utah State at Colorado State, CBSSN

6:30 p.m. — NCAA Men: UT Arlington at UTRGV, SCHN2

6:45 p.m. — NCAA Men: NC State at Clemson, CW

7 p.m. — NCAA Men: Michigan State at Michigan, FOX

7 p.m. — NCAA Men: Yale at Princeton, ESPN2

7 p.m. — NBA All Star Saturday, TNT, TBS, truTV

7:30 p.m. — NCAA Men: Missouri at Ole Miss, SEC

8:30 p.m. — NCAA Men: Arizona State at Arizona, FS1

8:30 p.m. — NCAA Men: Fresno State at Boise State, CBSSN

9 p.m. — NCAA Men: Colorado at USC, ESPN

10:30 p.m. — NCAA Men: Nevada at UNLV, FS1

BULL RIDING

9 p.m. — PBR: UTB Los Angeles, Round 2 and Championship, CBSSN

GOLF

Noon — PGA: The Genesis Invitational, 3rd Round, GOLF

12:30 p.m. — ARCA: Daytona, FS1

2 p.m. — PGA: The Genesis Invitational, 3rd Round, CBS

2 p.m. — Champions: Chubb Classic, 2nd Round, GOLF

3:30 a.m. — Ladies Euro: Aramco Saudi Ladies International, Final Round, GOLF

HOCKEY

3 p.m. — AHL: Hershey at Toronto, NHL

11:30 a.m. — NHL: Kings at Bruins, ABC

2 p.m. — NHL: Oilers at Stars, ABC

6 p.m. — NCAA Men: Michigan at Penn State, B1G

7 p.m. — NHL: Flyers at Devils, ABC

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m. — America’s Day at the Races, FS2

LACROSSE

5 p.m. — NCAA Men: Maryland at Syracuse, ESPNU

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m. — UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria, Prelims, ESPN, ESPN Deportes

RODEO

Noon — San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo: Bracket 4, Round 2, COWBOY

7:30 p.m. — San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo: Bracket 4, Round 3, COWBOY

10 p.m. — Dixie National: Performance 9, COWBOY

RUGBY

8:58 p.m. — NRL: New Zealand vs. Wests, Fox Soccer Plus

10:58 p.m. — NRL: North Queensland vs. Brisbane, Fox Soccer Plus

1 a.m. — NRL: Dolphins vs. Gold Coast, Fox Soccer Plus

SOCCER

6:30 a.m. — Premier League: Brentford vs. Liverpool, USA, UNVSO, TELEX

6:30 a.m. — FAWSL: Arsenal vs. Manchester United, CBSSN

6:55 a.m. — Serie B: Parma vs. AC Pisa 1909, Fox Soccer Plus

6:55 a.m. — LaLiga: Atletico Madrid vs. Las Palmas, ESPN Deportes

7 a.m. — Beach World Cup: Spain vs. Tahiti, FS2

7:55 a.m. — Ligue 2: Angers SCO vs. AS Saint-Etienne, beIN

8 a.m. — Serie A: SSC Napoli vs. Genoa CFC, Golazo

9 a.m. — PL: Burnley vs. Arsenal, USA, UNVSO, TELEX

9 a.m. — LaLiga: Osasuna vs. Cadiz CF, ESPN Deportes

9:10 a.m. — Serie B: UC Sampdoria vs. Brescia, FSP, Fox Deportes

9:30 a.m. — Beach World Cup: United Arab Emirates vs. USA, FS2

9:55 a.m. — Ligue 1: Lille OSC vs. Le Havre, beIN, beIN n

10:45 a.m. — Saudi League: Al Nassr vs. Al-Fateh SC, FSP, Fox Deportes

11 a.m. — Beach World Cup: Argentina vs. Iran, FS2

11 a.m. — Serie A: Hellas Verona FC vs. Juventus FC, Golazo

11:15 a.m. — LaLiga: Celta de Vigo vs. Barcelona, ESPN Deportes

11:30 a.m. — PL: Manchester City vs. Chelsea, NBC, TELE, UNVSO

1:30 p.m. — LaLiga: Valencia vs. Sevilla, ESPN Deportes

1:45 p.m. — Serie A: Atalanta BC vs. US Sassuolo Calcio, Golazo

1:50 p.m. — Ligue 1: Nantes vs. Paris Saint-Germain, beIN

6 p.m. — Women’s Concacaf W Gold Cup Qualifier: Haiti vs. Puerto Rico, Golazo

6:30 p.m. — Liga MX: Pachuca vs. America, UNIV, TUDN

8:55 p.m. — Liga MX: Cruz Azul vs. Tigres UANL, UNIV, TUDN

9 p.m. — Women’s Concacaf W Gold Cup Qualifier: El Salvador vs. Guatemala, ESPNDEP, Golazo

SOFTBALL

9 a.m. — College: Georgia vs. Florida State, ESPN2

9:30 a.m. — College: Oklahoma State vs. LSU, SEC

3 p.m. — College: Tennessee vs. UCLA, ESPNU

6 p.m. — College: Kentucky vs. Texas, Longhorn Network

TENNIS

9 a.m. — WTA: Doha, TENNIS

12:30 p.m. — ATP: Delray Beach, Buenos Aires, Rotterdam, TENNIS

7 p.m. — ATP: Delray Beach, TENNIS

1 a.m. — WTA: Dubai, TENNIS

TRACK AND FIELD

3 p.m. — US Indoor Championships, NBC

ON RADIO

SATURDAY'S LISTINGS

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2:30 p.m. — Texas Tech vs. Nebraska, FM 97.3

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

10 a.m. — Texas Tech at Iowa State, FM 97.3

2:45 p.m. — Kansas at Oklahoma, FM 100.7

