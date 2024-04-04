Sports turf company enhances Valdosta High School's athletics with cutting-edge artificial turf fields

Apr. 4—VALDOSTA — Sports Turf Company, a leading sports construction and surfacing specialist, announced the successful completion of the artificial turf baseball and softball fields at Valdosta High School. The ambitious project involved installing cutting-edge artificial turf systems to elevate the Wildcats' playing experience.

Valdosta High School's head baseball coach Bart Shuman spoke on the enormity of the opening, stating, "We got a chance to practice on it, and man, it was just a dream come true. It's just beautiful."

Utilizing the latest technology in sports surfacing, Sports Turf Company implemented a performance-driven artificial turf system renowned for its superior performance, durability, and safety standards. The surface features AstroTurf's Diamond Series turf system, which combines slit film and nylon monofilament fibers with a RootZone layer of texturized fibers for enhanced durability and shock absorbency.

The innovative Brock Powerbase YSR shock pad technology was also integrated into the design. This groundbreaking shock pad boasts large drainage channels, shock-absorbing structures, and a 25-millimeter thickness, all of which aim to enhance player safety, optimize drainage, and maintain a consistent playing surface throughout the field's lifespan.

Shuman spoke of some advantages that come to mind with the new field, "It means less mowing, blowing and edging. It means more time to practice baseball. It gives these kids the opportunity to play on something new and have a good, confident feeling going forward."

Completing the state-of-the-art baseball and softball fields represents a significant milestone for Valdosta High School, ensuring that student-athletes have access to top-tier facilities that meet the highest performance and safety standards.

The Wildcats will play their first game on the new field on April 5th, a doubleheader against Richmond Hill. Before game two of the doubleheader, the team will celebrate the field and the team's history by honoring the 1978 state championship team by bringing former players on the field for recognition.