On Thursday evening, football representation agency Sports Trust Advisors announced that former Bears safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix would be signing with the Dallas Cowboys.

Cowboys writer Clarence Hill Jr, reported that Clinton-Dix's contract would be a one-year deal for $4 million, with over half of it being guaranteed.

Cowboy signed HaHa Clinton-Dix on a 1 year deal for $4 million with $2.5 million guaranteed https://t.co/UVyoufqcHN — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) March 20, 2020

Clinton-Dix played in all 16 games for the Bears last season, collecting 2 interceptions, 78 combined tackles, and 1 defensive touchdown. Clinton-Dix will help improve a Dallas defense that has lost several starters but was coming off of a season in which they ranked just outside the top-10 in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game.

Sports Trust Advisors announce former Bears safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix headed to the Dallas Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago